Here's what you need to know about Virginia's season opener against NC State

Season openers don't get much bigger than this one, as Virginia hosts NC State for a big ACC game Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Cavaliers' first contest of the season.

When, where and why

Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. at Scott Stadium, with coverage on ESPN and the VIrginia Sports Network. DraftKings picks the Cavaliers as 4-point favorites, with an over/under of 51.5.

Get there early

If you're planning to attend, get there early. This is expected to be Virginia's first sellout of 61,500-seat Scott Stadium since 2008, when Southern California visited. Gates open at 2 p.m.

There are also two pregame events of note. The ACC Network will host its ACC Huddle pregame program from 10 a.m.-noon on the green space at the base of Observatory Hill. That will be followed at 1 p.m. by a concert for students by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, a.k.a. "DJ DIesel." Students must present their game ticket to be allowed into the concert area.

The rivalry and openers

NC State leads the all-time series between the schools 38-22-4 and has won the past four meetings, including a 35-31 decision in Raleigh last September that did not count in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. This one does. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Brazil, but was moved to Charlottesville due to logistical concerns.

Virginia's last home win over the Wolfpack came in 2012 in Raleigh (33-6), and its last home triumph in the series goes back to 2006 (14-7).

The Cavaliers are 88-39-9 all-time in season openers, including a 75-18-7 mark at home. They're also seeking the 700th victory in program history in the 1,400th game they've played. Virginia's all-time record is 699-652-48. The Cavaliers have never won a game played before Aug. 30.

Injuries

Projected starting wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., a transfer who most recently played at UCLA, won't play due to a hamstring injury. He's one of 16 Cavaliers ruled out of the game.

Preseason all-ACC linebacker Kam Robinson will be a game-time decision, according to Coach Tony Elliott, as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL that ended his season last November. He also missed last season's game against the Wolfpack with a collarbone injury. Defensive back Corey Costner also will be a game-time call.

NC State reported seven players who will miss the game, but none are projected starters.

Early implications

Virginia was predicted to finish sixth and NC State seventh in the preseason ACC media poll. Since this is the only Week Zero game between ACC rivals, Saturday's winner will not only take an early lead in the conference standings, but will earn the inside track toward a spot in December's ACC championship game.

Both teams have favorable schedules, avoiding most of the teams picked to finish ahead of them.

Virginia and Duke are NC State's only opponents which finished with winning conference records last season, while only SMU and Duke finished over .500 among Virginia's 2025 opponents.

Neither school faces Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh during the regular season. The Wolfpack will host Louisville but avoid two of the toughest teams on Virginia's slate (SMU and Virginia Tech).

New faces

NC State has 51 newcomers (transfers and freshmen) on its roster, while Virginia welcomed 31 transfers. The Cavaliers return 10 starters, the Wolfpack just eight.

Connections

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings spent eight seasons (2012-19) on NC State's staff, serving as co-offensive coordinator in his final year. The Wolfpack's staff includes two former Virginia assistants: offensive line coach Garrett Tujague and special assistant to the head coach, Ruffin McNeal.

In addition, Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula and NC State cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh were teammates at Missouri last season.

Keys to the game

Virginia's deep defense will try to pressure Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score last season. The Cavaliers did not register a sack or force a turnover in the game, the only time all season they failed to get either. NC State's 35 points were the most Virginia allowed in a regulation game in 2025. (Florida State scored 38 in a double-overtime contest.) Getting Robinson back — even for limited snaps — would be a boost.

Meanwhile, Virginia's experienced offensive line (165 career starts) will try to help the Cavaliers duplicate last year's run game success against the Wolfpack. Virginia rushed for 257 yards on 32 carries (8.0 per carry), and Ja'Mari Taylor ran for three touchdowns. Taylor has graduated, but the Cavaliers have a deep backfield and will try to establish the run game — especially without Flores available — and keep Bailey off the field.