Elijah Gertrude, the One Who Stayed

Elijah Gertrude committed to Virginia when the program was in a state of utmost security.

Coach Tony Bennett, one of the greatest leaders in college basketball history, was at the helm. It looked like he would be for the next 10-plus years. The Cavaliers ended up being ranked No. 18 in the Preseason AP Poll a few weeks after Gertrude committed (September 2022).

Gertrude was a major recruit for Bennett's program. Gertrude had an offer from Kansas, plus several other high-major programs. He turned them down to play at Virginia. He was there for Bennett — the vision, development, family atmosphere and Cavaliers basketball culture.

Nov 29, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Elijah Gertrude (12) blocks the shot of Texas A&M Aggies forward Wildens Leveque (10) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It was a slow but productive start to Gertrude's Virginia career. He played in just 16 games, but often showcased exceptional athleticism — highlight blocks and dunks that belonged on SportsCenter. But that season eventually ended in total disaster.

The final game of Gertrude's freshman season ended up being the last game of the Bennett era. A few months later, Bennett retired at just 55 years old. Virginia's venerated leader, who had been with the program since 2009, decided to step away. That final game was a brutal 67-42 upset loss to Colorado State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

It was ugly.

In that game, Gertrude saw two minutes of garbage time — scoring two points and grabbing one rebound.

Gertrude's Virginia career then took an unfortunate turn, as he suffered a major knee injury that April. A scooter accident cost him his entire sophomore season. And while he rehabbed, the program underwent an enormous transformation.

Feb 26, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ron Sanchez talks with guard Isaac McKneely (11) during a time out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In October of 2024, Bennett announced his retirement just weeks before the season was set to begin. Virginia promoted Ron Sanchez to the role of interim head coach — and while Sanchez was a classy ambassador for the program, the Cavaliers ended up with their worst record in the past 15 years at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

So — Athletic Director Carla Williams moved on. Virginia eventually hired Ryan Odom, the leader of a rising VCU program.

The Cavaliers quickly found dynamite.

Odom led Virginia to a 30-win season in his first year at the helm, catapulting the Cavaliers back into the forefront of the college basketball landscape. Lost in this story is the fact that Gertrude stuck around.

Gertrude could have followed Bennett out the door. He could have quickly left for presumably better opportunities after Sanchez was canned — which is what all of his rotation teammates did. Gertrude also could have left after he played in just 17 games (almost exclusively non-conference) as a junior under Odom.

The mass departures were part of the reason why Bennett retired in the first place. Too many players pack up and leave after not getting the playing time they want.

But if you don't know by now, that's not who Elijah Gertrude is. He was, and will continue to be, the one who stayed.

Virginia Cavaliers guard Elijah Gertrude drills a three against Northeastern. | Courtesy Virginia Athletics

And now, in his fourth season in Charlottesville, Gertrude is having a major breakout season for the Cavaliers. He was always ultra-athletic, but now, he is firmly establishing himself as the sixth man off the bench.

Gertrude has played at least 13 minutes in every game so far this season — and is averaging a career-best 8.7 points per game. He has undeniably been one of Virginia's most impactful players (and in meaningful minutes, too). Here are Gertrude's averages ranked among Cavaliers after three games:

3PT%, min. 10 attempts (.500): first

Blocks (0.7): second

FG%, min. 10 attempts (.529): third

Steals (2.3): third

Points (8.7): fifth

Rebounds (3.3): tied for fifth

Gertrude also had an electric preseason, drilling threes on threes against high-major competition such as Villanova. He has been playing at a high level for over a month. It looks like Elijah Gertrude is in fact here to stay — and as the player Bennett saw dominating high school opponents half a decade ago.

Odom also had a vision for Gertrude — the leader, who can regale new teammates with the history of Virginia basketball. In that sense, Odom and Bennett would agree that there should always be a place for a veteran like Gertrude. But there's something more.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Gertrude can be a microwave shooter off the bench, the season of these 2026-27 Cavaliers is raised significantly. Odom can rest a Chance Mallory or Sam Lewis, and trust that Gertrude will carry the scoring load. Gertrude could also be used at point guard, which Odom has experimented with in these first two games.

Odom ran a nine-man rotation in the win against No. 12 Arkansas (which suggests that there will be four main substitutes playing in big games). Gertrude played the second-most minutes of that crew.

Time at point guard is particularly interesting. It looks like Odom might trust Gertrude more than presumed No. 2 point guard Van Jide, especially because Gertrude has been a crisp passer and capable defender. Gertrude might end up being the pseudo-sixth starter at this rate.

When he checks into games at John Paul Jones Arena, he gets the ovation usually reserved for a star player. After everything Gertrude has been through, it would be easy to say he deserves it. But he isn't here to collect applause. He is here to stay, and not just as the last man standing from the winningest era in program history.

Elijah Gertrude stayed to be the last team standing.