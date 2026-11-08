The first major test of No. 9 Virginia's 2026-27 season comes during the first week of the season, as the Cavaliers take on No. 12 Arkansas at the Capital Showcase in Washington, D.C.

To follow along, refresh this page for every update live from Capital One Arena.

Pregame

As early as 10 a.m., Cavaliers fans and Razorbacks fans alike have taken over the Chinatown area.