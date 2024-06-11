ESPN Calls Virginia's Ryan Dunn "Best Defensive Playmaker" in NBA Draft
The NBA Finals are underway and while one former Virginia men's basketball star - Sam Hauser - is looking to win an NBA title with the Boston Celtics, another Cavalier is hoping to to begin his professional basketball career in a couple weeks at the 2024 NBA Draft. Ryan Dunn hopes to be the latest UVA men's basketball player to hear his name called at the NBA Draft, which will take place on June 26th and 27th in New York.
ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo unveiled their best NBA draft prospects in 20 different categories on Monday and selected Ryan Dunn as the "best defensive playmaker" in this draft class. Here's what Woo said about Dunn:
"Dunn's strongest selling point is his phenomenal block and steal rates, using his 7-1 wingspan, quick hands and instincts to shrink the floor as a disruptive perimeter presence. Averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on the wing last season, despite Virginia's low-possession style, was quite an achievement, giving him a pathway to an NBA niche as a defensive specialist.
It's the type of outlier production that makes you consider best-case scenarios for the No. 34 prospect in ESPN's Top 100, even though there's a good amount of risk if he doesn't develop as a shooter. His offensive game remains a major work in progress, but Dunn's knack for blowing up plays and winning the ball back sets him apart from his peers and makes him a real consideration as a development pick."
Dunn, who was runner-up to UVA teammate and fellow draft hopeful Reece Beekman for ACC Defensive Player of the Year and joined Beekman on the ACC All-Defensive Team, is currently projected to hear his name called early in the second round as the No. 34 overall pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in ESPN's most recent mock draft. The Toronto Raptors (picking at No. 19 and No. 31) have also been reported as potential landing spot for Dunn, who reportedly participated in a private workout with the New York Knicks (picking at No. 24, No. 25, and No. 38) as well.
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26th and 27th in Brooklyn. The first round will be on Wednesday the 26th at Barclays Center while the second round will be held on Thursday the 27th at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York.