Virginia vs Maryland Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Will Virginia advance to 10-1 on the season?
Najeh Wilkins|
Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom watches gameplay during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
20:00 1H-

Starting Lineup:

G-Dallin Hall

G- Malik Thomas

F-Sam Lewis

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia is back in action for the first time in 11 days. Last time out the Cavaliers defeated MD Eastern 84-60 to advance to 9-1 on the season. Sam Lewis led the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-8 shooting in the win. They will be at home hosting the Maryland Terrapins looking to add another quality win to their resume.

Stay tuned for updates.

Najeh Wilkins
