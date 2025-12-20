How to Watch No. 23 Virginia vs Maryland: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia has two more non-conference games before they open up ACC play against Virginia Tech and one of those games is against old ACC foe Maryland.

UVA is 6-0 at John Paul Jones Arena and 110-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10. UVA has scored 80 or more points in nine games, most since nine during the Cavaliers’ championship season in 2018-19. The Cavaliers are averaging 87.1 points, second-most in school history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55). UVA is 21st in NET rating and 24th in kenpom.com rankings. Maryland’s Elijah Saunders played at Virginia in 2024-25.

Virginia is 76-107 all-time vs. Maryland, including a 76-71 road win in the last meeting in 2018-19, in a series that dates back to 1912-13. UVA has won eight of the last nine meetings. The Cavaliers are 46-41 vs. the Terrapins in Charlottesville, including a three-game win streak at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA has won eight of the last nine meetings and has scored 76 points in each of the last two contests.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date / Time: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 / 6 p.m.

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,623)

TV: ESPN; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Kevin Brown (pxp), Debbie Antonelli (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (371),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM371)

Can they get a win?

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom holds the ball on the sidelines against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

UVA ranks 23rd in offensive rebounds (14.5 rpg) and rebound margin (10.2), and 24th in rebounds (42 rpg). UVA is 8-0 when out-rebounding its opponent. The Cavaliers have 49 or more rebounds in four games, outrebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25). UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

What happened the last time UVA played Maryland?

Kyle Guy had a game-high 18 points to lead then No. 4 Virginia to a 76-71 win at then-No. 24 Maryland in an ACC/B1G Challenge game on Nov. 28, 2018. Ty Jerome added 17 points and De’Andre Hunter chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jack Salt added 12 points and seven rebounds. UVA built a 17-point lead, but Maryland sliced the margin down to four before a Jerome 3-pointer with 2:50 left. The Cavaliers sank 10 of 22 3-pointers and tied a school record with two turnovers. Anthony Cowan led Maryland with 15 points.

