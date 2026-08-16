Five on five: Virginia and Miami an ACC heavyweight battle in Florida
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PREVIOUS: Duke, Louisville and North Carolina
Miami has seldom been included in the ACC's highest echelon. That club has usually been limited to Duke and North Carolina, with an occasional residency from Virginia or another program or two. This year, though, the Hurricanes are poised to earn a seat at the winners' table.
The Cavaliers did sweep the Hurricanes last year, but since then, Miami has made a few major additions to its roster. This should be an even more competitive matchup than the classics from last season.
PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Acaden Lewis (So.)
Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT
Lewis’ 2025-26 (Villanova): 33 GS, 33 GP, 30.5 MPG, 12.2 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.0 RPG, 45.6% FG, 27.0% 3PT
Miami earned a major win in the portal when it secured a commitment from Lewis, a highly talented guard from the DMV. Lewis may not be remarkably consistent, but he comes with a solid floor and a tantalizing ceiling. He could end up being one of the ACC’s top point guards by the end of the 2026-27 season.
Advantage: Miami
SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Dante Allen (So.)
Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT
Allen’s 2025-26: 18 GS, 30 GP, 23.9 MPG, 6.6 PPG, 2.2 APG, 2.8 RPG, 43.1% FG, 32.1% 3PT
Virginia could roll with Nolan Adekunle in this spot instead of Dixon, but regardless of who starts, the Cavaliers should have a notable advantage over Allen.
Advantage: Virginia
SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Shelton Henderson (So.)
Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT
Henderson’s 2025-26: 35 GS, 35 GP, 31.2 MPG, 13.8 PPG, 2.1 APG, 4.9 RPG, 56.7% FG, 25.5% 3PT
At first glance, Henderson should have a slight edge. However, with more shot opportunities up for grabs, Lewis is primed for a major breakout season — and his defense is slightly better than Henderson’s. The battleground of three-point shooting greatly favors Lewis in this matchup.
Advantage: Even
PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Caleb Gaskins (Fr.)
De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT
Gaskins was a prized recruit, ranked No. 11 in the country. He should become a star. However, it is nearly impossible to expect him to handle De Ridder, a 2025-26 All-ACC First Team member. There may not be another power forward in the ACC who can be favored over De Ridder at this juncture.
Advantage: Virginia
C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Somto Cyril (Jr.)
Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT
Cyril’s 2025-26 (Georgia): 32 GS, 33 GP, 21.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.4 RPG, 75.9% FG, 0.0% 3PT
Cyril is a defensive demon, one of the most intimidating centers in the paint. He is an excellent rebounder and has the ability to score when needed. Cyril is also one of the most efficient scorers in all of college basketball. Grunloh earns points for his ability to shoot from deep, but Cyril led the nation in dunks and is incredibly intimidating down low.
Advantage: Miami
Verdict: Even, Virginia a slight favorite
On paper, this is an extremely tight matchup in which both teams look poised for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Cavaliers have a major advantage in terms of bench contributions and overall experience. Ryan Odom’s Virginia squad went 2-0 against the Hurricanes last year — but this next matchup will be the first in Coral Gables, Fla. against Coach Jai Lucas.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock