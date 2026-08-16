Five on five: Virginia and Miami an ACC heavyweight battle in Florida

Miami has seldom been included in the ACC's highest echelon. That club has usually been limited to Duke and North Carolina, with an occasional residency from Virginia or another program or two. This year, though, the Hurricanes are poised to earn a seat at the winners' table.

The Cavaliers did sweep the Hurricanes last year, but since then, Miami has made a few major additions to its roster. This should be an even more competitive matchup than the classics from last season.

PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Acaden Lewis (So.)

Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT

Lewis’ 2025-26 (Villanova): 33 GS, 33 GP, 30.5 MPG, 12.2 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.0 RPG, 45.6% FG, 27.0% 3PT

Miami earned a major win in the portal when it secured a commitment from Lewis, a highly talented guard from the DMV. Lewis may not be remarkably consistent, but he comes with a solid floor and a tantalizing ceiling. He could end up being one of the ACC’s top point guards by the end of the 2026-27 season.

Advantage: Miami

SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Dante Allen (So.)

Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT

Allen’s 2025-26: 18 GS, 30 GP, 23.9 MPG, 6.6 PPG, 2.2 APG, 2.8 RPG, 43.1% FG, 32.1% 3PT

Virginia could roll with Nolan Adekunle in this spot instead of Dixon, but regardless of who starts, the Cavaliers should have a notable advantage over Allen.

Advantage: Virginia

SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Shelton Henderson (So.)

Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT

Henderson’s 2025-26: 35 GS, 35 GP, 31.2 MPG, 13.8 PPG, 2.1 APG, 4.9 RPG, 56.7% FG, 25.5% 3PT

At first glance, Henderson should have a slight edge. However, with more shot opportunities up for grabs, Lewis is primed for a major breakout season — and his defense is slightly better than Henderson’s. The battleground of three-point shooting greatly favors Lewis in this matchup.

Advantage: Even

PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Caleb Gaskins (Fr.)

De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT

Gaskins was a prized recruit, ranked No. 11 in the country. He should become a star. However, it is nearly impossible to expect him to handle De Ridder, a 2025-26 All-ACC First Team member. There may not be another power forward in the ACC who can be favored over De Ridder at this juncture.

Advantage: Virginia

C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Somto Cyril (Jr.)

Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT

Cyril’s 2025-26 (Georgia): 32 GS, 33 GP, 21.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.4 RPG, 75.9% FG, 0.0% 3PT

Cyril is a defensive demon, one of the most intimidating centers in the paint. He is an excellent rebounder and has the ability to score when needed. Cyril is also one of the most efficient scorers in all of college basketball. Grunloh earns points for his ability to shoot from deep, but Cyril led the nation in dunks and is incredibly intimidating down low.

Advantage: Miami

Verdict: Even, Virginia a slight favorite

On paper, this is an extremely tight matchup in which both teams look poised for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Cavaliers have a major advantage in terms of bench contributions and overall experience. Ryan Odom’s Virginia squad went 2-0 against the Hurricanes last year — but this next matchup will be the first in Coral Gables, Fla. against Coach Jai Lucas.