Five on five: Virginia positioned better than North Carolina?

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Virginia enters the 2026-27 as an ACC heavyweight, and one of the favorites to contend for the conference title. The same applies to the usual favorite, Duke. However, fellow titan North Carolina is out of the inner circle. That is extremely uncommon.

This year, the Tar Heels parted ways with Coach Hubert Davis and brought in Coach Mike Malone (formerly of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets). North Carolina is aiming for an ultra-fast rebuild this year — which might not come in time to secure a win against the Cavaliers. Even though Virginia will play on the road, it will be in a strong position to earn a win. Here is now the rivals stack up:

PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Terrence Brown (Sr.)

Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT

Brown’s 2025-26 (Utah): 32 GS, 32 GP, 31.6 MPG, 19.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2.4 RPG, 45.3% FG, 32.7% 3PT

This will be a tight matchup — but Brown’s experience and versatility as a scorer make a difference. Brown was Honorable Mention All-Big 12, and should be regarded as a few steps ahead of Mallory at the moment. This point guard battle could get much closer as the season goes on, though.

Advantage: North Carolina

SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Matt Able (So.)

Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT

Able’s 2025-26 (NC State): 0 GS, 34 GP, 21.8 MPG, 8.8 PPG, 0.9 APG, 3.4 RPG, 41.6% FG, 35.5% 3PT

Able’s statistics do not adequately reflect the value he brings to a team — but Dixon could have a slight advantage due to his proven production and superior shooting splits. Able could break out in his first season in Chapel Hill, N.C. but he has a lot to prove.

Advantage: Virginia

SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Neoklis Avdalas (So.)

Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT

Avdalas’ 2025-26 (Virginia Tech): 31 GS, 31 GP, 31.7 MPG, 12.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.1 RPG, 38.6% FG, 31.4% 3PT

Avdalas was once on track to become an ACC superstar. But as Virginia Tech’s schedule got more difficult and Avdalas was tasked with compensating for the production of injured teammates, he consistently fell short. Lewis, on the other hand, is far more reliable and is clearly the more efficient scorer.

Advantage: Virginia

PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Jarin Stevenson (Jr.)

De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT

Stevenson’s 2025-26: 25 GS, 33 GP, 25.7 MPG, 8.1 PPG, 0.9 APG, 4.4 RPG, 47.0% FG, 29.5% 3PT

There are not many power forwards in the ACC who can match De Ridder. Stevenson, despite his talent, is certainly not one of them. There is a major advantage for the Cavaliers in this matchup.

Advantage: Virginia

C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Cameron Fens (Gr.)

Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT

Fens’ 2025-26 (South Dakota): 32 GS, 32 GP, 25.2 MPG, 14.4 PPG, 0.8 APG, 8.7 RPG, 57.9% FG, 0.0% 3PT

The Tar Heels are flush with centers. There are a few international talents, but if Malone opts for the experienced option, he could roll with Fens. Experience, muscle and scoring talent are the big man’s strengths. He could use his strength to beat Grunloh down low. If Virginia’s center has bulked up, though, he presents a major challenge due to his shooting ability. This will be a close battle.

Advantage: North Carolina

Verdict: Advantage Virginia

The Cavaliers have continuity, and proven success under Coach Ryan Odom. On the other hand, the Tar Heels are starting over in year one under Malone — and given how difficult the ACC is, North Carolina should find itself in an unfamiliar position outside the conference’s top tier.