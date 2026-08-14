Five on five: Virginia positioned better than North Carolina?
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Virginia enters the 2026-27 as an ACC heavyweight, and one of the favorites to contend for the conference title. The same applies to the usual favorite, Duke. However, fellow titan North Carolina is out of the inner circle. That is extremely uncommon.
This year, the Tar Heels parted ways with Coach Hubert Davis and brought in Coach Mike Malone (formerly of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets). North Carolina is aiming for an ultra-fast rebuild this year — which might not come in time to secure a win against the Cavaliers. Even though Virginia will play on the road, it will be in a strong position to earn a win. Here is now the rivals stack up:
PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Terrence Brown (Sr.)
Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT
Brown’s 2025-26 (Utah): 32 GS, 32 GP, 31.6 MPG, 19.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2.4 RPG, 45.3% FG, 32.7% 3PT
This will be a tight matchup — but Brown’s experience and versatility as a scorer make a difference. Brown was Honorable Mention All-Big 12, and should be regarded as a few steps ahead of Mallory at the moment. This point guard battle could get much closer as the season goes on, though.
Advantage: North Carolina
SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Matt Able (So.)
Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT
Able’s 2025-26 (NC State): 0 GS, 34 GP, 21.8 MPG, 8.8 PPG, 0.9 APG, 3.4 RPG, 41.6% FG, 35.5% 3PT
Able’s statistics do not adequately reflect the value he brings to a team — but Dixon could have a slight advantage due to his proven production and superior shooting splits. Able could break out in his first season in Chapel Hill, N.C. but he has a lot to prove.
Advantage: Virginia
SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Neoklis Avdalas (So.)
Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT
Avdalas’ 2025-26 (Virginia Tech): 31 GS, 31 GP, 31.7 MPG, 12.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.1 RPG, 38.6% FG, 31.4% 3PT
Avdalas was once on track to become an ACC superstar. But as Virginia Tech’s schedule got more difficult and Avdalas was tasked with compensating for the production of injured teammates, he consistently fell short. Lewis, on the other hand, is far more reliable and is clearly the more efficient scorer.
Advantage: Virginia
PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Jarin Stevenson (Jr.)
De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT
Stevenson’s 2025-26: 25 GS, 33 GP, 25.7 MPG, 8.1 PPG, 0.9 APG, 4.4 RPG, 47.0% FG, 29.5% 3PT
There are not many power forwards in the ACC who can match De Ridder. Stevenson, despite his talent, is certainly not one of them. There is a major advantage for the Cavaliers in this matchup.
Advantage: Virginia
C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Cameron Fens (Gr.)
Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT
Fens’ 2025-26 (South Dakota): 32 GS, 32 GP, 25.2 MPG, 14.4 PPG, 0.8 APG, 8.7 RPG, 57.9% FG, 0.0% 3PT
The Tar Heels are flush with centers. There are a few international talents, but if Malone opts for the experienced option, he could roll with Fens. Experience, muscle and scoring talent are the big man’s strengths. He could use his strength to beat Grunloh down low. If Virginia’s center has bulked up, though, he presents a major challenge due to his shooting ability. This will be a close battle.
Advantage: North Carolina
Verdict: Advantage Virginia
The Cavaliers have continuity, and proven success under Coach Ryan Odom. On the other hand, the Tar Heels are starting over in year one under Malone — and given how difficult the ACC is, North Carolina should find itself in an unfamiliar position outside the conference’s top tier.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock