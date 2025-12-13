Five Players UVA Must Retain This Offseason To Reach ACC Championship Game Again

The Virginia Cavaliers are involved in a balancing act right now, focusing on their upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers while preparing to navigate the transfer portal. Having already lost a couple of players to the portal, namely Dre Walker and Ja'son Prevard, head coach Tony Elliott must carefully consider what type of players he needs on his roster for next year.

The Cavaliers came up just short of winning the ACC title after dropping their game to Duke, so now it's time to put in the work and attempt to make it even further in 2026. Bolstering a roster is the number one way to improve any college football program's position, so Elliott must move carefully and intentionally as he scopes out players entering the portal. However, it's equally important for him to work with what he already has.

There are several key players that Elliott should aim to retain this offseason, many of whom are younger talent. While a more experienced crew often provides instant gratification, young players can be molded to fill a program's gaps. Will Elliott be able to secure them for another year?

QB Chandler Morris

The eligibility status of Chandler Morris is up in the air right now. It's unclear if he will be granted an additional year in Virginia, but holding onto him for one more run would be ideal. If UVA ends up losing him, there will be question marks surrounding the quarterback position, but fortunately, Elliott does have some younger talent who could step up in his place.

DB Ja'son Prevard

Junior Ja'son Prevard has already announced that he's entering the transfer portal, but that doesn't mean that he's definitely leaving UVA. He played in Virginia for one year after transferring from Morgan State and thrived on the field. Prevard has plenty to offer UVA between his physicality and competitiveness. If he were to transfer elsewhere, there would be a noticeable hole at Scott Stadium.

LB Maddox Marcellus

Once linebacker Kam Robinson was sidelined after suffering an ACL tear, Maddox Marcellus stepped up and was quite productive on the field. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound junior recorded season totals of 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. One of his most successful games was on Nov. 29 when the Cavaliers faced Virginia Tech for their regular-season finale matchup. He logged nine tackles and half a sack. During the ACC Championship Game, he posted seven more tackles to add to his collegiate career. Marcellus is a developing player, but particularly later in the season, he showed strong potential.

DL Hunter Osborne

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds, it's no surprise that Osborne comes with some force during games. In September, he played one of his best games of the season in Virginia's win over Stanford. He finished the matchup tallying four tackles. During his last matchup against Duke, he had another prominent game, recording three tackles. As with many rising players, he still has some developing to do, but retaining him could play out in UVA's favor down the road.

WR Kameron Courtney

Rounding out the top five players to retain is sophomore wide receiver Kameron Courtney, who has clear potential. After an illustrious high school career, he has transitioned into a powerful collegiate player. He wasn't in the spotlight too much this season, but he would be worth holding onto considering his raw production.

