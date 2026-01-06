10 Best Available Transfer Portal Quarterback Options for Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers have not been experiencing much success in the transfer portal lately. There's still plenty of time for head coach Tony Elliott to make some waves, but he seems to be a few steps behind other programs right now. He's already in a predicament with his quarterback position, so now is the time to start filling the gaps. With that said, there are quite a few quarterbacks still floating the portal who could become valuable additions to UVA. Let's take a look at the Top 10 available quarterbacks today.

Sam Leavitt

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State sophomore Sam Leavitt is currently ranked as the top available quarterback in the transfer portal right now, according to 247 Sports. Throughout 2025, he completed 145 of 239 passes for 1,628 yards at 60.7%, logging 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Being the top quarterback, however, there is bound to be some competition if UVA tries to pursue him.

DJ Lagway

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets pressure from Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately, Florida Gators sophomore DJ Lagway has reportedly already visited UVA, as of last night. With Virginia's quarterback position filled with uncertainty right now, landing Lagway would be the best-case scenario. During his latest season, he completed 213 of 337 passes for 2,264 yards at 63.2%, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Dylan Raiola

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs off after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Entering the portal from Nebraska, sophomore Dylan Raiola brings big-arm talent to the mix. In 2025, he completed 181 of 250 passes for a clean 2,000 yards at 72.4%, posting 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Although the Cornhuskers finished the season 7-6, Raiola was a top standout through much of the campaign.

Deuce Knight

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) runs into the end zone for his second touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn Tigers' freshman Deuce Knight is still fresh into his collegiate career, but he is a promising young athlete. This past season, he completed 17 of 25 passes for 259 yards at 68.0%, with two touchdowns. Next year is a chance for him to get more reps, and perhaps that could happen in Virginia.

Aidan Chiles

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Previously a highly decorated high school quarterback, there wasn't much doubt surrounding Aidan Chiles and his ability to succeed in collegiate football. Now entering the portal from Michigan State, he has plenty to offer most programs across the nation. Last season with the Spartans, he recorded 128 of 203 passes for 1,392 yards at 63.1% and logged 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Beau Pribula

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Pribula's entrance into the transfer portal was a hot topic for the Cavaliers, as his departure shook up the Missouri Tigers for their Gator Bowl matchup. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior comes with depth and would suit UVA quite well. His most recent season wrapped up having completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4% and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Anthony Colandrea

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) pitches the ball against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If UNLV junior Anthony Colandrea lands with Virginia, it would be one shocking reunion. Colandrea played with UVA in 2023 and 2024, but eventually found his way to the Rebels for the 2025 season, where he completed 275 of 417 passes for 3,459 yards at 65.9%, recording 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. After transferring, he gained more playing time, but now it looks like he's searching for even more opportunities on the field.

Luke Kromenhoek

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) before a game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Mississippi sophomore Luke Kromenhoek didn't have many reps in 2025, having completed five of nine passes for 73 yards at 55.6%. His collegiate career began in 2024 with FSU before moving to the Bulldogs' program, but as with most players in the portal, he is hoping to gain more playing time. Compared to the more established quarterbacks in the portal, Kromenhoek wouldn't provide Virginia with immediate results, but he could develop into a stronger role.

Jake Merklinger

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee freshman Merklinger is another prime example of a player who has more developing to do, as he didn't have much playing time in 2025. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards at 54.2%, but he did nab two touchdowns during the season. He earned more playing time this past year than he did in 2024, but not by much.

Tayven Jackson

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) passes against the UCF Knights during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

UCF junior Tayven Jackson completed 200 of 315 passes for 2,151 yards at 63.5% in 2025, posting 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound quarterback. His size alone would benefit UVA, but his arm is his greatest asset on the field.

