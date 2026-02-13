Virginia Opens An Early Favorite Against NC State To Open 2026 Season

The 2026 college football season is still a ways out from the first kickoff, but the Virginia Cavaliers have been putting in the work to set themselves up for another successful season.

After facing heartbreak to the Duke Blue Devils at the ACC Championship Game last year, the Cavaliers are seeking a comeback with the intentions of entering the race to the College Football Playoff. Virginia finished its season 11-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play. With a bolstered roster, the UVA is looking formidable heading into their upcoming campaign.

But as mentioned, there's still ample time left in the offseason. The Cavaliers' first matchup of 2026 is scheduled for Aug. 29 against NC State. This will be an interesting meeting, particularly because it's taking place at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Despite this being months away, opening odds have been released in anticipation of what's to come. Having said that, let's take a look at where Virginia stands right now.

Opening Odds Show UVA As Slight Favorite

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia is listed as a 3.5-point favorite to win this matchup over NC State, with the over/under currently set at 54.5.

The last time these two programs faced each other was back in September 2025, when the Wolfpack clinched a tight 35-31 victory over the Cavaliers. This was UVA's second matchup of the season, but it was their first loss. Once NC State won, Virginia fans were left wondering if this would be another flop season for head coach Tony Elliott's program. Needless to say, few truly expected the Cavaliers to make it as far as they did, let alone to the conference title game.

Between now and their season opener, Elliott will be working with his program put them in the best possible position heading into their next campaign. During Elliott's signing day press conference, he stated:

"... We'll be identifying more of our leadership teams over the next couple of weeks as we get to know these guys a little bit better, so true identity, I think, will start to happen as we get into our match drills at the end of the month, and then we start spring practice. Now it's really just kind of everybody getting to know each other and getting an understanding of just the mode of operation that we have within the building and in here on the grounds. So the true identity, I think, will start to form once we as coaches are able to stress them a little bit when we get to mat drills."

Considering how well the Cavaliers performed this year, and Elliott's immense success with the transfer portal this offseason, Virginia could very well be on its way to an ACC title. Kicking things off on the right foot against NC State will set the stage for their season.

