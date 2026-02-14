Virginia Cavaliers Announce The Date For Their 2026 Spring Football Game

The Virginia Cavaliers have ample time between now and the start of the college football season, but as always, their opener will be here before we know it. But before their 2026 campaign kicks off, the Cavaliers will have the opportunity to compete in the Spring Game, and the date has now been released.

On Saturday, April 18, Virginia will take the field in preparation for their upcoming campaign in the fall. Not only is this a chance for the Cavaliers to put their skills to the test, but it's also an opportunity for fans to scope out the program. There are multiple new faces on the roster this year, so the Blue-White game is a sneak peek into what's to come.

Mark your calendars‼️



🔵&⚪️ Spring Game to be held on Saturday, April 18#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/DhUBrc6935 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) February 14, 2026

Who Is Expected To Stand Out

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula is likely going to be a strong standout right off the bat. He finished up his 2025 season, completing 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns at 67.4%. Now gearing up to serve as Virginia's new starter after the departure of Chandler Morris, all eyes will be on Pribula.

"... Beau is a guy that's, again, he's had success when he's been in there," head coach Tony Elliott stated during his signing day media appearance. "He probably runs and can use his legs a little bit more. Also, [he] can make all the throws, and so kind of a similar situation to what we lost when you look at what we had in Danny (Kaelin) and what we had in Chandler (Morris)."

Another player who is expected to gain immediate attention is sophomore wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who transferred from UCLA. Last year, he logged 26 receptions for 274 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per catch. He is going to be one of the primary headliners of Virginia's wide receiver room this season.

Middle Tennessee transfer running back Jekail Middlebrook will likely be another key standout during the Spring Game. Expectations are already quite high for him, as he's rushed for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. With Virginia having lost veteran running backs J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, Middlebrook certainly has large shoes to fill, but there's little, if any, doubt surrounding his abilities.

Alongside this offensive trio, Virginia has numerous players who coud potentially claim the spotlight during this matchup. It will also show any remaining gaps that the Cavaliers need to plug.

