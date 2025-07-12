2025 Virginia Football Position Breakdown: Tight Ends
The Cavaliers enter the 2025 season after losing their top tight end from last season, Tyler Neville. The now Dallas Cowboys player posted 37 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns, with the yards mark being the most by a Virginia tight end since Jelani Woods in 2021. With Neville gone, a page turns for the Virginia tight end room with Dakota Twitty set to lead a unit that brings a ton of depth and even a multi-sport collegiate athlete.
Dakota Twitty
The former four-star wide receiver transitioned to the tight end position between his sophomore and junior seasons, slowly bulking up to be ready for the challenges of blocking opposing defensive ends and linebackers. Now listed at 6'5 245 pounds, Twitty comes off a year where he posted ten catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
"He sees opportunity, especially with a couple guys not quite being full go this spring," said Tony Elliott on the opening day of spring practice about Twitty. "It just gives him more reps. He knows he's going to have to compete for it still when we get into the fall, but his body is transforming."
The senior should serve as a shifty tight end who can be a threat in the seam with his speed and size he carries over from the wide receiver position. In the spring game, Twitty hauled in two catches for 51 yards. Expect Twitty to lead the tight end group this fall.
Sage Ennis
The former Clemson player, Ennis, transferred last year to Virginia for his final season. Still, due to a season-ending knee injury early last season, a medical redshirt provides the Florida native with one more year. At Clemson, Ennis logged six catches for 77 yards, playing in 449 offensive snaps over the course of 41 games. Ennis brings a wealth of experience and will look to finally break out this season behind Twitty while serving as the Cavs' primary run-blocking option at the position.
John Rogers
The sophomore flashed in the spring game with two catches on three targets for 24 yards, showing his potential as a third or fourth option for the Hoos. Rogers was a three-star prospect out of high school.
Walker Wallace
An intriguing player, Wallace joins the Hoos on the heels of a 2025 National Championship with Cornell lacrosse. A Richmond native, Wallace stands at 6' 7 giving him a perfect build for the tight end position, although he has not played football since his senior year of high school, where he earned second team all-state at tight end. If Wallace's development accelerates quicker than anticipated, the Hoos could have a stud in their locker room. Wallace was a long-stick midfielder at Cornell, recording 38 groundballs and 21 caused turnovers.
Besides the four listed above, Hayden Rollison, Willen Thurber, Henry Omohundro, Tekai Kirby, and Justin Zames also feature at the tight end position for the Hoos. In the spring game, Rollison recorded four catches on four targets.