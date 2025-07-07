2026 Athlete Damari Carter Commits to UVA over Virginia Tech and Maryland
For the second straight day, Virginia football has landed a commitment from a talented athlete. After adding three-star DB Jayden Covil, UVA got a pledge from three-star Damari Carter, who chose the Cavaliers over Virginia Tech and Maryland.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Carter is the No. 807 player in the country, the No. 53 athlete in the country, and the No. 20 athlete in the state of Virginia. He holds offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia, among others. The 6'0 180 LBS athlete plays his high school football at Varina High School in Richmond. He is the 11th overall commitment in the 2026 class for the Cavaliers.
According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 1559 player in the country, the No. 137 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 overall player in the state of Virginia. The 5'10 160 LBS cornerback plays at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is in for a big senior season. Covil has taken official visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, UConn, and Wake Forest this summer.
Currently, the highest-rated player in the class for Virginia is three-star wide receiver Dylan Cope.
Cope took an official visit to UVA earlier this summer, as well as trips to Tulane and Memphis. He is ranked as the No. 643 player in the country, the No. 99 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 25 player in the state of Alabama. He is the second wide receiver to join the class.
2026 wide receiver Josiah Teasley, who plays at The St. James High School in Springfield, VA announced on social media in June that he is committed to play for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers.
Teasley is going to bring a lot of size to the Virginia wide receiver room. The 6'5 195 LBS playmaker is going to be intriguing to follow and with the right development, could become a real factor for the program sooner rather than later. He was the first wide receiver to join the 2026 class for Virginia. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 244 wide receiver in the country and No. 35 player in the state of Virginia. He was offered this month by Virginia, went on an official visit, and is now a part of the 2026 class. He and Cope are a nice start to the wide receiver room for UVA.