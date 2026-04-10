2029 Rising QB Prospect Zack Parker Recaps Spring Visit To Virginia

A rising 2029 prospect from the peach state was in Charlottesville this week to take in the campus and visit the Virginia Cavaliers. Zack Parker is beginning to build some buzz after a good debut as a freshman in high school football. In his freshman season, Parker threw for 1,259 yards and 10 touchdowns. Like any freshman, there are ups and downs, and to already have varsity reps early in his career speaks volumes about the type of player he could eventually become.

He recaps his recent visit to Virginia.

“My visit to Virginia was amazing, the thing that stood out the most is how the standard of the program is enforced at all times, to players, coaches, support staff and everyone in the building. Coach Elliot runs a very tight-knit program, and they will be a good team for a very long time with him. Coach Lamb spent a lot of time with me and showed me true interest in a relationship. Although they did not offer, they recruited me heavily and not only have they not offered any 2029 players, they have just started on their 2028 class," said Parker.

Again, it is still very early in terms of recruitment, but to already be building a relationship with Parker does speak volumes. He will be one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Georgia when more eyes are on the 2029 class in the state of Georgia. The Cavaliers are beginning to really stand out to recruits, and the best thing you can do is to build the rapport early and make the kids feel like you actually want them and have an interest.

“So the personal recruitment meant a lot, and Virginia will be a contender for me in the future. The campus was unreal, and the entire community felt like a family,” said Parker.

Spring is nearly coming to an end for colleges as spring games are on the horizon. Parker will be gearing up for spring practice in less than a month when colleges go on the road to visit him. It will be a great opportunity for him to stand out and continue to build on the momentum he established as a freshman in high school. The next phase of his game will be throwing more touchdowns and fewer interceptions, but showcasing his true dual-threat ability, which makes him special.

The next phase to watch after spring is whether the Cavaliers will get Parker on campus for a game-day visit in the fall to see the experience and an actual game. Charlottesville is an electric campus, and the Cavaliers took a big step forward under head coach Tony Elliot, winning a program record 11 games. The Hoos have a chance to build on that and potentially get back to the ACC Championship game, but finish the job this time around. Winning an ACC title can help transform their recruiting, where they begin to garner more interest and get early commitments from standout prospects like Parker. Keep an eye out for him as the years go on.

