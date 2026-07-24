3 burning questions surrounding Virginia's WR room entering fall camp

The wide receiver position for Virginia is riddled with doubt and uncertainty right now, but hopefully some of that skepticism will be addressed in fall camp next week. The main issue is that, though talent is undoubtedly there, nobody has really proven or established themselves as a receiving threat on the field for Tony Elliott and Co. yet.

There are definitely a lot of questions to be answered this year, but three in particular could be answered in fall camp.

Will Kameron Courtney step up?

As we mentioned in a previous article, a good amount of UVA's success in the passing game in 2026 could hinge upon Courtney's ability to take his game to the next level. Virginia's coaching staff firmly believes he can do it too, as they did everything they could to retain him this offseason after he entered the transfer portal for a short period of time.

Courtney undoubtedly has the talent to be one of the team's top targets in 2026, and he could be deadly in the slot this season. He's a very good route-runner and his above-average short-area quickness allows him to create immediate separation more often than not.

This is basically a make-or-break year for the Manassas, VA, native, and fall camp is a big opportunity to establish himself as a legitimate weapon for UVA this year.

Can Rico Flores Jr. solidify himself as WR1 in camp?

It's widely assumed that Flores Jr. was brought in to be the team's top wide receiver in 2026, and for good reason. Though he's been hobbled by injuries over the past two seasons (only played 12 games combined in '24 and '25), he's shown the potential to be a legitimate receiving threat when on the field.

He does a great job of catching the ball away from his frame, is an excellent route-runner, and is incredibly physical between the hashmarks. Flores has shown time and time again, both at Notre Dame and UCLA, that he's not afraid to make tough catches in front of linebackers and safeties.

If he can manage to stay healthy in 2026 and live up to the hype, the former blue-chip wide receiver recruit could be a massive weapon for Beau Pribula this year.

Will Josiah Abdullah or Dillon Newton-Short contribute this year?

Two talented pass-catchers from the 2025 class, Abdullah and Newton-Short, have been waiting for their turn to break into the rotation.

Abdullah exploded onto the scene in last year's spring game, putting up 92 all-purpose yards as a true freshman. He's extremely fast, smooth in transition, and explosive after the catch, which bodes well for his outlook as both a receiver and kick returner at Virginia.

Newton-Short played in 11 games last season and did a lot of things well for a freshman. He knows how to use his body to shield defenders away from the football at the catch point, and he's incredibly versatile. He has the skill set to play any receiver spot in Virginia's offense and is built very well, moving around like he's 10-15 pounds lighter than he really is.

Both of these young pass-catchers undoubtedly have the ability to contribute sooner rather than later, and they could add a different element to the passing attack in 2026, especially Abdullah.