The underrated Virginia football player with the most to prove in 2026

Heading into the summer months, one of the biggest question marks on the team continues to be whether or not Virginia's wide receiver room can recover from losing so many players to the transfer portal. Though the coaching staff did a great job of bringing in a handful of pass-catchers to replace them, one Cavaliers "veteran" could hold the key to the passing game's success in 2026.

Third-year wide receiver Kameron Courtney is currently flying under the radar after he showed flashes of legitimate playmaking potential in 2025. He's highly regarded by Tony Elliott and the rest of UVA's offensive staff, seeing as they continue to try to find ways to get him on the field.

Originally classified as an ATH by most recruiting services, some programs like Indiana were recruiting him to play defensive back, but Courtney was steadfast in wanting to play offense at the collegiate level. Shortly after he decommitted from Indiana for that reason, Cavaliers' WR Coach Adam Mims pounced on him.

It's time to shine for the Manassas, VA product in 2026

He played sparingly as a true freshman in 2024, finishing the season with 12 receptions for 114 receiving yards. In 2025, he played in all 14 games and totaled 25 receptions for 234 receiving yards, becoming an interesting slot option for the Virginia offense. He has enough size to play on the outside as well, but his above-average movement skills are magnified when he has a two-way go inside the hashes.

Entering this year's transfer portal period, there were rumors that a few UVA receivers were going to leave, but the coaching staff was pretty shocked when Courtney decided to hop in and test the waters. Luckily, after a short period of time, he decided to take his name out of the portal and return to Virginia for the 2026 season.

BREAKING: WR Kam Courtney plans to withdraw from the portal and return to Virginia, a source tells Wahoos247 and @TomLoy247.



https://t.co/fTrVv57Xab pic.twitter.com/elprO0PqMG — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) January 16, 2026

Now, he'll undoubtedly be counted on to break out and become the true playmaker that Adam Mims believes he can be. Courtney has everything a wide receiver needs to be successful at the collegiate level besides elite size, though he isn't even that small (5'11", 195 lbs.) compared to the rest of the room.

Yes, incoming transfers like Rico Flores Jr., Da'Shawn Martin, and Jacquon Gibson are likely to be heavily involved this fall, but Kam Courtney could easily come out of nowhere and lead the team in targets in 2026.

From an on-field standpoint, Courtney could be used in the same type of way that this staff utilized Malik Washington in 2023. An offensive chess piece that could be motioned and shifted around the formation to create mismatches for the defense. He may not get the type of target volume that Washington did, but Courtney's definitely the type of player who could be successful in that kind of role.

The expectations for the upcoming junior receiver are going to be pretty high in 2026, and he knows that he has a lot to prove this year.