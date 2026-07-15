Star Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson has been out rehabbing his torn ACL that he suffered against Duke last year, effectively ending his season in mid-November. Since then, UVA fans have been trying to get answers about his overall timeline and how he's been doing with his recovery.

Well, today at ACC Kickoff, Tony Elliott finally updated everyone on Robinson's outlook for 2026:

"We anticipate once we crank up, he'll be ready to roll. I believe he'll be close for Week 0. That's what we're shooting for."

Christmas came early for Virginia football fans

After having absolutely no idea whether or not Robinson would even be ready to go by the time week three or four rolls around, Tony Elliott drops a heater, saying there's a possibility he'll be ready to go against North Carolina State. That's crazy, but extremely welcome news for Wahoos fans.

More important #UVa news from my chat with Tony Elliott.

LB Kam Robinson's ACL recovery is going well and it's possible he plays Week 0 vs. NC State. "We anticipate once we crank up, he'll be ready to roll," Elliott said. "I believe he'll be close for Week 0. That's what we're… — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) July 15, 2026

Kam Robinson is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the Cavaliers' defense, and the fact that he could be back to face the Wolfpack, a team that UVA always struggles against, is astronomically large news for the program. Being able to roll out a Week 0 defense that features Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus at the second level of UVA's defense would definitely increase the chances of success against NC State QB C.J. Bailey and Co.

There are very few linebackers in college football who can literally sway the outcome of a football game more than Robinson. He was the main reason why Virginia won a couple of football games last season, and his ability to impact the game in so many different ways is wild. He's a top-notch run defender and showed last season that he's above-average against the pass as well.

As long as Kam Robinson can stay healthy (knock on wood), he'll undoubtedly be one of the top off-ball linebackers in all of college football in 2026, and he has a legitimate shot to earn a plethora of postseason awards this season.

He finished the 2025 season with 64 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 defensive touchdowns (both pick-6s). As mentioned earlier, he affects the game in multiple different ways and does a little bit of everything for Virginia's defense. He'll undoubtedly be on the preseason watch lists for the Butkus, Bronko Nagurski, and Chuck Bednarik Awards when those start to come out for 2026.

Receiving the Kam Robinson update today will help Virginia football fans everywhere sleep a little bit better at night heading into the 2026 season.