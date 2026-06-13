3 true freshmen who could see legitimate playing time in for Virginia in 2026

A few members of the Cavaliers' 2026 recruiting class stood out this spring, and a handful of them could make enough of an impact throughout the summer and fall camp to garner legitimate playing time heading into the regular season.

Despite finishing at No.76 nationally, Virginia football's most recent recruiting class consists of some really talented players at the top, including a blue-chip defender who Tony Elliott was able to flip from a Big 12 program.

Let's take a look at three players who might be in line for a surprising amount of playing time in 2026.

Cope was not only one of the most impressive freshmen throughout the spring, but he was also one of the most impressive wide receivers in general.

He has excellent hands and has shown the ability to separate at an unusually high level for a true freshman, so he naturally caught the eye of OC Des Kitchings and Co. immediately. His overall length and huge catch radius have allowed him to make some impressive grabs in practice, both near the sideline and on in-breakers as well.

Despite the team adding quite a few transfers at the position this offseason, it wouldn't be surprising whatsoever to see Cope as a top-six wide receiver heading into 2026.

The coaching staff was elated when they were able to flip Uran from Cincinnati, and he's undoubtedly a big part of their future plans at the linebacker position.

Though he's currently undersized, there's a very good chance that he'll be able to gain 10 pounds by the time week one rolls around. He already plays much bigger than his frame suggests, consistently making big hits and tackling bigger ball-carriers with ease at the prep level.

He was one of the top coverage linebackers in the 2026 recruiting class as well, often moving around the field like a safety and always managing to be in the right place at the right time in the passing game.

Virginia's top three linebackers are very good, but if Uran performs well leading up to the season, he could be one of the top rotational linebackers this year alongside Caleb Hardy.

Like Uran, Biehl was a top-100 player at his position in the 2026 class, and someone whom who OL Coach Joey Orck is very intrigued by.

After watching his film, it's easy to see why programs like Indiana, Florida State, and Miami were after Biehl for quite a while. He's a nasty run blocker who wants to bury his opponents in the ground every play, which is the type of thing that collegiate offensive line coaches drool over.

He's "okay", but a work in progress as a pass blocker, so Coach Orck will have to help him when it comes to the technical side of pass protection this summer. Biehl plays with good power and can steer defenders after initial contact, which also shows off his core and grip strength.

Seeing Biehl make the initial two-deep in week one wouldn't be surprising if players like Grayson Reid and/or Grant Ellinger don't take a step forward this summer.