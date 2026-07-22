Three Reasons Virginia will have the best offensive line in the ACC this season

Many coaches will say that football is won in the trenches. It is not difficult to see why.

If the defense can consistently pressure the quarterback, the timing of plays will be completely disrupted and the run game overwhelmed. If the offense has all day to develop plays, the defense can struggle to contain receivers.

Virginia has put a heavy emphasis on the offensive line, especially after a mediocre stretch from 2022-2024 in which the Cavaliers gave up the second-most sacks in the ACC in 2023 and 2024. However, once in-house talent developed and Virginia became an avid portal spender, it started to correct previous struggles.

The result was astonishing.

Brady Wilson and Drake Metcalf anchored the interior, finally providing equally skilled counterparts for incumbent left guard Noah Josey. McKale Boley had the best season of his career, breaking out as one of the top pass blockers in the ACC.

In 2025, Virginia allowed the third-fewest sacks in the ACC. It was also just 123 yards and two rushing touchdowns away from having the best rushing offense in the conference. These statistics are a result of elite offensive line play.

The Cavaliers’ offensive line could be even better in 2026. This unit’s talent, experience and depth should result in one of the best — if not the very best — offensive line(s) in the conference, and the entire country.

Coach Tony Elliott (L) shakes hands with Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) after a touchdown against Stanford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuity and stardom

Barring any changes in fall camp, the line will be Boley at left tackle, Josey at left guard, Metcalf at center, Makilan Thomas at right guard and Monroe Mills at right tackle. A brief look at some awards they have picked up:

Boley: 2025 Third Team All-ACC, 2025 Second Team All-ACC (Phil Steele), 2026 Preseason Fourth Team All-American (Phil Steele) and 2026 First Team Preseason All-ACC (Athlon Sports and Phil Steele).

Josey: 2025 Third Team All-ACC, 2025 Third Team All-ACC (Phil Steele) 2026 Second Team Preseason All-ACC (Athlon Sports and Phil Steele).

Metcalf: 2026 Third Team Preseason All-ACC (Athlon Sports), 2026 Fourth Team Preseason All-ACC (Phil Steele).

Thomas: 2023 Second Team All-Sun Belt.

Mills: 2024 Honorable Mention All-ACC, 2024 Fourth Team All-ACC (Phil Steele).

All five starters have accrued all-conference honors at some point (although Thomas was with Arkansas State and Mills with Louisville). All five starters are graduate students, with an average of nearly 33 starts in their careers. That is highly uncommon.

McKale Boley and Kobe Pace celebrate after a touchdown during the Virginia football game against JMU. | Virginia Athletics

Elite depth

The Cavaliers starting five is an elite unit. However, injuries and brief breaks are common in the trenches — and Virginia is prepared with a talented second unit, too.

New to the program is Alex Payne, a sophomore tackle transfer from Southern California. When he got to USC, Payne was a consensus four-star recruit. Another option is Ben York, a junior who has appeared in 15 games, often against top-tier opponents.

The depth continues with sophomore Jon Adair — another lineman who has appeared in big games against teams like Duke or Virginia Tech.

Up the middle, Grant Ellinger saw action in all 14 games in 2025. He contributes both as a special teamer and a versatile interior lineman. He is joined by Noah Hartsoe in a similar context. Virginia also added Ryan Brubaker, a graduate transfer with SEC experience from South Carolina.

Somewhere, the Cavaliers can also include their underclassman cohort that includes some promising pieces such as Jim Harris, Dylan Biehl and others.

Offensive line recruit Dylan Biehl posing with UVA football head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. | Dylan Biehl/X

Equipped for more success than 2025

Last year, the big jump in offensive line play came from the additions of Metcalf and Wilson. Metcalf actually transferred in 2024, but missed the entire season due to injury.

The 2025 offensive line seldom featured a long-term right tackle — often filling that role with Jack Witmer and reserve players. The starter was going to be Mills, but both he and Thomas (next man up) suffered season-ending injuries.

Virginia now gets a healthy Mills and a Thomas. The loss of Brady Wilson (eligibility exhausted) is notable — but Metcalf can comfortably slide to center, which he has done before. If healthy, the 2026 group clearly has the talent to outperform an injury-stricken 2025 unit that was already elite.

There are some other teams in the ACC with elite talent on the offensive line — SMU, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Virginia Tech — but none of them can match Virginia’s level of experience, production and depth. That is why Phil Steele ranked the Cavalier line as the best in the ACC, and why Virginia should prove the ranking to be true in 2026.