5 Key Takeaways From No. 24 Virginia’s Wild Overtime Victory Over Louisville
Saturday's week six matchup between Virginia and Louisville was as invigorating as expected. Throughout the first two quarters, the score remained uncomfortably close, with a score of 7-7 in the first quarter and 14-14 in the second. This was the name of the game — close scores with fierce play.
For the second time in a row, UVA went into a gripping overtime battle, and fortunately, they walked away with yet another victory. Finishing 30-27, the program continues to further cement themselves as ACC title contenders.
1. Virginia Has Another First Quarter Surge
UVA seems to be heading on a trajectory of taking the lead early on in games. This became apparent during last week's matchup against Florida State when they finished the first quarter 7-0, and Saturday's game against Louisville followed a similar pattern, despite finishing with a 14-14 tie.
Once Louisville's Isaac brown fumbled the ball as the final minutes of the first quarter were approaching, UVA's cornerback Donavon Platt made a stunning 61-yard scoop and score, marking the first defensive touchdown of their season. Their lead didn't last for long as the Cardinals swept in with a touchdown and a PAT, but the Cavaliers' early lead was promising. Is this the beginning of what could be considered a first-quarter pattern for UVA?
2. UVA Defense on Fire
Virginia's defense started to lit up later in the game, particularly with the back-to-back sacks made by Daniel Rickert and Mitchell Melton right out of the gate. Soon after, Kam Robinson made an interception off Moss' pass at 47 yards, scoring another touchdown for UVA in a pick-six play. As the game progressed, UVA's defense continued to impress. This was a drastic improvement compared to previous seasons.
3. Silly Mistakes Plague Offense
Between J'Mari Taylor's second-quarter fumble and the horse-collar tackle made by the Cavaliers, there were plenty of silly mistakes made that could have easily cost Virginia the game. UVA head coach Tony Elliott admitted that this wasn't a perfect game for either program, but it was just enough to come out on top. Numerous penalties were called and plenty of drops were made, but Virginia managed to pull it off in the end.
4. J'Mari Taylor Seals the Deal
It's no secret that running back J'Mari Taylor has been a dominant force within UVA's program so far this season. This game alone, he recorded 17 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown, which couldn't have come at a better time. As time quickly dwindled during the nail-biting overtime, Taylor ran for two yards, securing the final touchdown of the game, allowing Virginia to claim another unexpected victory.
5. Tony Elliott Hits Milestone With UVA
With Virginia now claiming an overall record of 5-1, Elliott has now matched his highest number of wins in previous seasons (5). It's only Oct. 4, and if the Cavaliers can continue to successfully push through each game as they've shown their ability to do, this could be Virginia's year. Their resiliency between week five and week six has gone unmatched — they truly are being serious ACC title contenders.