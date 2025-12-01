Cavaliers Now

Five Contributing Factors That Helped Virginia Reach the ACC Championship

What helped the Virginia Cavaliers reach the ACC Championship Game this year?

Maria Aldrich

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Ja'Ricous Hairston (13) attempts to catch a pass as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) defendds in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Reaching the ACC Championship this year didn't look like it would be in the Virginia Cavaliers' cards before the season kicked off. However, it didn't take long for them to start making their mark. Of course, skeptics continued to doubt the program well into the season, but once UVA started to claim numerous upsets, opinions started to shift — could Virginia truly have a shot at winning the race in the ACC this year?

While there is still time for things to go awry, making it to the title game is an achievement in itself, and one that was rather unexpected. With so many valid concerns filling the air before the season began, how did Virginia end up in this position?

1. Ability To Step Up When Faced With Adversity

Two football players in navy blue jerseys running while one carries a brown football
Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As with any college football program, once November rolled around, this is when head coach Tony Elliott really started to see his team plagued by injuries. Kam Robinson is now out with an ACL tear, Dakota Twitty is still sidelined, Xavier Brown is out, among an exhaustive list of injured Cavaliers.

Despite losing some of their more experienced players, the Cavaliers managed to rally and pull off some shocking thrillers. Maddox Marcellus was one of the more recent players to step up and take center stage in place of Robinson. His performance was a testament to the "next man up" belief that Elliott has drilled into his players.

Injuries are inevitable in college football, but not every program has the capacity or the mindset to fill the holes. One of the most valuable assets the Cavaliers hold is their ability to plug the gaps wherever and whenever needed. That skill alone will carry a program far.

2. Maintaining a Fourth-Quarter Mentality

A football player in a white and navy blue uniform running with a brown football past a players on the green field
Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scrambles from Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Kaleb Spencer (3) in the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia has brought fans through the wringer this year, with multiple overtime thrillers and explosive plays. As much as Elliott and his program would have liked to take substantial early leads, being able to fight right up until the end without slowing down is admirable in this sport.

Now approaching the title game, UVA is likely to run into a situation where it needs to focus on maintaining that fourth-quarter mentality. It's probable that the score will be tight throughout the matchup; this is where having this mindset comes in handy.

3. Tapping into Opportunistic Offense

A football player in a white jersey and helmet running during a game with a brown football
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It can't be denied that UVA experienced some offensive woes a few weeks ago, but overall, its offensive unit has delivered promising results. Unsurprisingly, J'Mari Taylor stands as one of UVA's most productive offensive players this year. After his latest matchup, he became the first ACC running back to record a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the same game since 2021, and he is also only the seventh player in program history to register 14 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Along with Taylor's talent, quarterback Chandler Morris has been a force on offense. He has notably quick feet and a fast mind — combining these two elements will open the door for a dangerous offensive unit. UVA now seems to be "clicking" in this aspect of the game.

4. Defensive Improvements

A football player in a white uniform throwing a brown football while a player in navy blue attempts to tackle his teammate
Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) passes the ball under pressure from Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Heading into their 2025 campaign, it looked like UVA's offense was going to steal the show. However, the Cavaliers' defense has shone in recent weeks; the practice and patience are paying off. Elliott gives much credit to defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and his crew, acknowledging the effective plays that they have designed and implemented.

"They do an unbelievable job of analyzing the opponent and putting together a good plan to give us a chance to be successful," Elliott stated during his media appearance. "And then, man, they've developed great relationships with the guys to where the guys are just eager to get in there and watch film, study the details, and there's a lot of details that will give you an opportunity to play fast, to anticipate what kind of plays are coming, and I thought they did a really, really good job. So they believe in the system."

5. Leadership and Support

A large crowd in navy blue celebrating in the stadium after a football game
Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Jack Witmer (68) holds his helmet in the air while celebrating with students and fans on the field after the Cavaliers' game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This doesn't imply that there wasn't established leadership in previous years, but the difference this time around is the level of connection and true belief that reaching the ACC Championship is possible. Nearly every aspect saw a shift this year — Elliott hammered on the belief, and the veteran players stepped up and led the team. There is a level of connection now that wasn't so clear before this campaign.

Above all, having the support of students in the stadium has helped shift the Cavaliers' culture. During their latest game, Scott Stadium held 58,832 people, which is the most it has held since 2011 for a game. Electric energy has been radiating from the stands this year, fueling the Cavaliers on the field.

As their Dec. 6 matchup against Duke approaches, UVA must continue tapping into these five aspects; these are the keys that could unlock great success for Virginia.

