Cavaliers Now

ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: Where Do Things Stand For Virginia Football Heading Into June?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 23, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (right) runs onto the field with players prior to their game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The calendar has flipped to June and the biggest recruiting months of the year for College Football are here. June and July are when a large number of commitments happen and classes start to take shape.

For Virginia Football, they have been slowly putting together their class over the past couple of months and got two key commitments in the month of May from defensive back Alex Dunn and offensive lineman Michael Gildea.

Dunn ranks as the highest-member of the class according to 247Sports, coming in as a three-star prospect and the No. 60 cornerback in the country. Dunn plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school and has talent at both positions. The 6'1 180 LBS athlete has a chance to be an impact player at the next level with the right development.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Gildea is the No. 987 ranked player in the entire country, the No. 77 OT in the country, and the No. 19 player from the state of New Jersey. He held other offers from Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. He is reportedly going to take an official visit to UVA on the weekend of June 19th.

Other committed recruits in the class include three-star offensive lineman Dylan Biehl, three star safety Jordan Vann, and three-star quarterback Ely Hamrick.

Right now, Clemson sits on top of the rankings, but Miami might be a school to watch after landing five star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Mario Cristobal has had the ACC's top recruiting class in each year he has been the head coach and they will be in the mix again.

SMU, Syracuse, and Louisville round out the top five. The Orange might actually be a school to watch, as they are in the mix for a number of highly-rated prospects like five star wide receiver Calvin Russell.

ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (as of 6/1, courtesy of 247Sports)

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3. SMU

4. Syracuse

5, Louisville

6. Boston College

7. North Carolina

8. Florida State

9. Cal

10. Stanford

11. Duke

12. Georgia Tech

13. Pitt

14. Virginia

15. NC State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Wake Forest

