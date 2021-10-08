ACC Football Week 6: Preview and Scoreboard

For perhaps the first time this season, there was little to no turbulence in the ACC in week five. The conference’s three ranked teams, NC State, Wake Forest, and Clemson all won very close matchups, but Clemson slid out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 2014. North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Virginia each picked up ACC Coastal victories, while Florida State defeated Syracuse on a last-second field goal for the Seminoles’ first win of the season. Just two ACC teams, Wake Forest (19) and NC State (23), are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25.

There are five ACC games this weekend, including four matchups between conference opponents. Clemson, Miami, NC State, Georgia Tech, and Boston College are idle this week. Read on for a preview of each ACC football game taking place in week six and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Saturday, 12:30pm: Georgia Tech (2-3) at Duke (3-2) (ESPN3)

Preview: Both teams limp into this game after blowout losses to ACC Coastal rivals. Georgia Tech’s previously solid defense allowed 52 points to Pittsburgh, while Duke had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 38-7 loss at North Carolina. Both teams have brutal stretches in the second halves of their seasons, so the Yellow Jackets and the Blue Devils will be desperate to take one crucial step closer to bowl eligibility.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 23, Duke, 20

Saturday, 3pm: Virginia (3-2) at Louisville (3-2) (ACC Network)

Preview: The Cavaliers and the Cardinals each had their previous games decided by last-minute field goals. The only difference is, Wake Forest converted its attempt to defeat Louisville, while Miami’s field goal attempt hit the left upright to give Virginia its first ACC win of the season. Both teams look for crucial conference wins to get themselves back into their respective division races.

Prediction: Virginia 38, Louisville 35

Saturday, 3:30pm: No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0) at Syracuse (3-2) (ESPN2)

Preview: Not many predicted that Wake Forest would be the ACC’s last undefeated team by week five, but here we are. The Demon Deacons look to remain perfect on the season with a road game at Syracuse, who is coming off of a tough 33-30 loss at Florida State. The Orange would like nothing more than to pick up their first ACC victory and hand Wake Forest its first loss all at once. It will be a tall task, however, as the Demon Deacons are every bit as good as their record suggests.

Prediction: Wake Forest 37, Syracuse 28

Saturday, 3:30pm: Florida State (1-4) at North Carolina (3-2) (ESPN)

Preview: Florida State finally picked up its first victory of the season on a last-second field goal over Syracuse. The Seminoles will look to build on the win to try to salvage their season, but they have their work cut out for them at North Carolina. UNC has been lights out at home so far this season, winning games in Chapel Hill by an average margin of 31 points per game. The Tar Heels will also be eager to avenge last year’s 31-28 upset loss at Florida State.

Prediction: Florida State 21, North Carolina 45

Saturday, 7:30pm: No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-1) (ACC Network)

Preview: Coming off of a bye week, the Hokies host Notre Dame in their biggest game of the season. Virginia Tech has already handed one top-15 team a crushing blow to its playoff hopes when the Hokies defeated then-No. 10 North Carolina in week one. Now, they will look to do it again as the Fighting Irish come into Lane Stadium, desperately trying to avoid a second loss on the season.

Prediction: Notre Dame 26, Virginia Tech 24

