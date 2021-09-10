ACC Football Week 2: Preview and Scoreboard

After a dismal college football week one performance in which the Atlantic Coast Conference combined for a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents and a 7-7 record overall, the ACC looks for vast improvements in week two. Read on for a preview of the 14 ACC football games taking place this weekend and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Friday, 8pm: North Carolina A&T at Duke (ACC Network)

Both the Aggies and the Blue Devils search for their first win of the 2021 season on Friday night in Durham. North Carolina A&T lost at Furman 29-18 last week, while Duke became the first Power Five conference team ever to lose to Charlotte, 31-28.

Prediction: North Carolina A&T 10, Duke 28

Saturday, 11am: Illinois at Virginia (ACC Network)

The Fighting Illini look to bounce back after a 37-30 home loss to UTSA that stalled all of their momentum following their huge season-opening victory over Nebraska. Virginia got off to a slow offensive start in Week 1, scoring just three points, but the Cavaliers eventually settled in and dominated William & Mary 43-0.

Prediction: Illinois 14, Virginia 28

Saturday, 12pm: Pittsburgh at Tennessee (ESPN)

The Panthers unsurprisingly dominated UMass in Week 1, with seven different players scoring touchdowns en route to a 51-7 victory. The Volunteers similarly crushed their opponent, Bowling Green, 38-6 last week. It seems we’ll learn a lot about who these two teams really are in Knoxville on Saturday.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 24, Tennessee 20

Saturday, 12pm: Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech (ESPN3)

The Yellow Jackets will be eager to put last week’s loss to Northern Illinois on a last-minute two-point conversion behind them. Meanwhile, Kennesaw State, located just 21 miles from Georgia Tech, looks to pull the upset after defeating Reinhardt 35-25 last week.

Prediction: Kennesaw State 17, Georgia Tech 35

Saturday, 12pm: Norfolk State at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Wake Forest looks to have another strong performance following its 42-10 victory over Old Dominion last week. Norfolk State seeks to improve in another tough road matchup following a 49-10 loss at Toledo in week one.

Prediction: Norfolk State 7, Wake Forest 45

Saturday, 2pm: Middle Tennessee at No. 19 Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

Virginia Tech shot up into the rankings this week after pulling the 17-10 upset over North Carolina in front of a frenzied crowd at Lane Stadium. The Hokies will look to keep the momentum going against a Middle Tennessee team who defeated Monmouth 50-15 in week one.

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 13, Virginia Tech 38

Saturday, 2pm: Rutgers at Syracuse (ACC Network)

Syracuse delivered a solid performance on the road against Ohio, defeating the Bobcats 29-9 in week one. The Orange return home in week two for a tough test against Big Ten opponent Rutgers, who defeated Temple 61-14 in week one.

Prediction: Rutgers 24, Syracuse 27

Saturday, 3:30pm: Boston College at UMass (NESN+/FloSports)

After shutting out Colgate 51-0 in week one, Phil Jurkovec and Boston College travel to play a UMass team that lost 51-7 to another ACC team, Pittsburgh, last weekend. A similar outcome should be expected in this one.

Prediction: Boston College 51, UMass 3

Saturday, 5pm: South Carolina State at No. 6 Clemson (ACC Network)

Clemson failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 season-opening loss against a suffocating Georgia defense. Expect D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tigers to get into the end zone early and often against South Carolina State, who lost to Alabama A&M by just one point last week.

Prediction: South Carolina State 3, Clemson 49

Saturday, 7pm: Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (ESPNU)

No team faced a bigger challenge in week one of the college football season than Miami, who was the first team to face the reloaded Alabama Crimson Tide. Miami lost 44-13 and will relish the opportunity for a better performance against a more manageable opponent in Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are no stranger to upending Power Five teams, though, and after defeating East Carolina 33-19 in week one, they will set their sights on the Hurricanes.

Prediction: Appalachian State 21, Miami 28

Saturday, 7pm: NC State at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs both enter this game at 1-0, but the two teams took wildly different paths to get there. NC State dominated South Florida 45-0, while Mississippi State trailed Louisiana Tech by as many as twenty points before staging the largest comeback in program history to win 35-34.

Prediction: NC State 26, Mississippi State 24

Saturday, 7pm: Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)

Louisville had a disastrous performance in the first half against Ole Miss and trailed 26-0 at halftime. The Cardinals will be much more interested in emulating their second-half performance in which they outscored the Rebels 24-17, but were still defeated 43-24. Eastern Kentucky defeated Western Carolina 31-28 on the road in week one.

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 10, Louisville 27

Saturday, 7:30pm: Georgia State at No. 24 North Carolina (ESPN3)

North Carolina looks to get back on track following a 17-10 loss at the hands of Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium. Sam Howell and the Tar Heels are in need of a confidence booster and a visit from a Georgia State team who lost to Army 43-10 last week is just what the doctor ordered.

Prediction: Georgia State 7, North Carolina 42

Saturday, 8pm: Jacksonville State at Florida State (ACC Network)

McKenzie Milton had the best story of the first weekend of the college football season and the Seminoles nearly pulled the upset over Notre Dame but came up just short in a 41-38 overtime loss. Florida State played up to par with the Fighting Irish and could have a promising season. Jacksonville State comes to Tallahassee following a 31-0 loss to UAB in week one.

Prediction: Jacksonville State 7, Florida State 45