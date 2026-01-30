Three Transfers Who Could Quietly Change Virginia’s Season in 2026

Virginia was one of the best teams in the ACC a season ago and set the program standard of what they can be in moving forward in the Tony Elliot era. The Cavaliers didn’t mess around this offseason, bringing in 28 new transfers from the transfer portal to fill the roster and make another run like they did this year to the ACC Championship game. While some major transfers have been discussed and will garner a lot of attention next year, let’s take a look at some transfers that could quietly change Virginia’s trajectory next fall.

Safety Jaylen Jones

Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (19) runs the ball past Georgia State safety Jaylen Jones (23) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This pickup has not been talked about enough for the Cavaliers. It may be because he comes over from the Sun Belt Conference, but Jaylen Jones could morph into an elite safety for the Cavaliers. He has played three seasons of college football, and one of them was a redshirt season where he recorded three tackles. His body is still very fresh and healthy without having all of the wear and tear that the game presents. Jones had hisbest season in 2025, finishing with 68 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed. He had his best game against Marshall, where he recorded a career-high 10 tackles. He played his best football down the stretch, recording five or more tackles in the final three games. He brings a physicality that the Cavaliers were looking for and a player they can instantly plug into the starting lineup. Jones will now get a chance to make his name on a bigger stage and play quality football in the ACC conference.

WR Rico Flores JR

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A big-play wide receiver who is looking for a more consistent quarterback and system that may be valuable moving forward for the Hoos. Virginia brought in Beau Pribula from Missouri as its starting quarterback. Pribula was 6-2 at one point in the season before suffering a dislocated ankle. He had a number of games where he showcased big-time passing outings. That benefits Rico Flores Jr because that means he will get the ball more in space. He is one of the better route runners and wide receivers who is able to create separation with his releases. He will be a surefire target and one you can throw the ball to on critical downs and distances, and he will move the sticks. When he is not doing that, he can use his speed to separate and make plays deep down the field on the defense. He finished his redshirt-sophomore campaign with 26 catches for 274 yards. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but he has an offensive system that fits him better and will also allow him to dominate more. Expect him to be a starting wide receiver in the slot in 2026 and to have a good season.

LB Nnanna Anyanwu

Virginia may have just found a potential game wrecker in the transfer portal. Nnanna Anyanwu has the makings of the next great pass rusher in the ACC. He was productive this past season for the UTSA Roadrunners. He finished with 22 tackles, five sacks, and a pass defensed. One game he completely took over was against Colorado State. Anyanwu finished with five tackles and three sacks. That also marked his first-ever career start. With Fisher Camac on the other side, throwing in a 6’5 outside linebacker/edge on keep pass rushing situations, could be a problem for opposing offenses. The Hoos were active in the transfer portal, adding edge rushers to replace all the experience they lost. Anyanwu may be the one pick who changes their position if he can live up to what he did a season ago. It makes this very impressive Virginia defense even better, and one that can compete and contend once again in the ACC.

More Virginia Football News:

•Winners and Losers From the Virginia Cavaliers Transfer Portal Haul

•Virginia Cavaliers Post-Transfer Portal Review: Wide Receivers

•Virginia Cavaliers Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Running Backs

•Virginia Gets Commitment From Highly-Ranked In-State 2027 Prospect