ACC makes enormous change to football tiebreakers: How is Virginia affected?

A major adjustment has been implemented for ACC football. After a cinematic five-way tie for second place last season, the ACC has changed its tiebreaker rules.

This upcoming season was already in a strange situation, given that some teams play eight conference games while others play nine. So, according to a press release published on the ACC website, there are now three guiding principles for the revised tiebreaker procedure.

The primary guiding principles

1: Head-to-head results will always matter most

2: No team will be overly rewarded or penalized based on the number of ACC games it played

3: When head-to-head competition cannot separate tied teams, the team with the “strongest overall body of work” will earn the opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship and the conference’’s automatic qualifier to the College Football Playoff.

The third principle is particularly noteworthy. The addition of a subjective criterion marks a stark shift towards subjectivity — which could create more problems than it solves. Here is what the ACC said about the new guiding principles:

“The updated championship tiebreaker policy was developed to reward head-to-head results, account for the league's teams playing an alternate number of conference games, while also identifying the two most deserving teams to compete for the ACC Football Championship and the conference's automatic berth into the College Football Playoff.”

According to the official document — which is on the ACC website, but not fully included in the press release, here is the complete process for tiebreakers.

The official tiebreaker document, and how it works:

Defining tied teams:

Identify the team or teams with the best Conference win percentage; plus

Step 2: Any team or teams which played an alternate number of Conference games and have either the same number of Conference wins or the same number of Conference losses as the team(s) identified in Step 1.



No other teams may be defined as tied teams.

Once the tied teams have been identified:

In the event of a tie involving teams which played an alternate number of conference games, all ties will be broken starting with the highest win percentage, working downward.



Two-Team Tiebreaker (in order)

The tied team which defeated the other tied team in head-to-head Conference competition.



The tied team with the better ranking in the Team Success Ranking provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of all regular-season games.



The participant shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or Commissioner’s designee.

Three (or More) Team Tie

If all the tied teams are common opponents:



The tied team with the best record among the tied teams; if necessary, the tiebreaker will restart, including the definition of tied teams.

The tied team with the best ranking in the Team Success Ranking provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular-season games; if necessary, the tiebreaker will restart, including the definition of tied teams.

The participant shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or the Commissioner’s designee; if necessary, the tiebreaker will restart, including the definition of tied teams.

If all the tied teams are not common opponents:



The tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams is placed into the Championship Game and removed from the tie. The tied team that lost to each of the other tied teams is removed from the tie; if necessary, the tiebreaker will restart, including the definition of tied teams.

The tied team with the best ranking in the Team Success Ranking provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular-season games is placed into the Championship Game and removed from the tie; if necessary, the tiebreaker will restart, including the definition of tied teams.

The participant shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or the Commissioner’s designee; if necessary, the tiebreaker will restart, including the definition of tied teams

What does this mean for Virginia?

Most likely, the Cavaliers will not have any 2026 opponents open the season as a ranked team. Virginia’s Team Success Ranking will rely on the number of wins more than the quality of competition.

The Cavaliers’ TSR could be boosted by total offense/defense, third down rates and other factors. However, teams like Clemson and Louisville could leapfrog them by virtue of facing more arduous completion both out-of-conference and in ACC play.

Virginia’s best path to Charlotte remains as what it was before the tiebreaker changes —- just win. If the Cavaliers simply finish atop the ACC standings for the second year in a row or avoid a tiebreaker scenario, they are safe from any subjective criteria.

