Which of Virginia’s opponents have a coach on the hot seat?

The ACC features some accomplished coaches — Dabo Swinney is a multi-time national champion and Mario Cristobal led Miami to the National Championship game this past season. The conference also has some coaches who have never won a bowl game.

As Coach Tony Elliott and company aim to lead the ACC standings yet again, here is how Virginia’s opposing coaches stack up this season.

The deep icy Arctic

Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Manny Diaz (Duke)

Lashlee has led his team to the College Football Playoff. Diaz won the ACC Championship last year. Regardless of what happens this season, both schools would love to have their respective coach at the helm in 2027. These two are some of the nation’s most productive coaches over the past few seasons, often making the most of their resources.

The new hires: Ice cold

James Franklin (Virginia Tech), Tosh Lupoi (California), Jake Dickert (Wake Forest)

Franklin and Lupoi are promising new hires. They will be back in 2027, barring some near-impossible event. More likely than not, Virginia Tech and Cal come close to winning some major games this year. Dickert is in year two — and his Demon Deacons were ferocious defensively in 2025, displaying potential as a program.

What is the standard?

Dave Doeren (NC State), Fran Brown (Syracuse)

The Wolfpack and Orange have never been true ACC contenders, but are often hovering in the conference’s middle tier. Some say they are on the hot seat for a lack of elite results — others are content with a program that is competitive and sends players to the NFL. Doeren and Brown are probably more warm than chilly, but a separation from their schools might be a mild surprise.

Warm, but early

Bill Belichick (North Carolina)

Belichick’s Tar Heels were unimpressive in 2025, particularly through the ACC’s second-worst scoring offense. The early returns did not inspire hope for the future. Belichick’s contract contains guaranteed money for the next two seasons, so a divorce between coach and school is unlikely. However, North Carolina brass would undoubtedly like to see some more competitive play from the Tar Heels this season.

Flaming hot

Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Norvell led his Seminoles to the front porch of the CFP in 2023. Since then, though, Florida State has gone 7-18. Norvell is probably out if Florida State does not win seven-plus games in 2026. This is a proud program with a history of winning — patience is running thin.