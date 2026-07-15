ACC's new football tiebreaker system may not help Virginia

After an unwieldy five-way tie allowed Duke to find its unlikely way into (and win) last season's ACC football championship game, the conference absorbed some justified criticism.

As a result, the conference has adopted a new tiebreaker policy -- and it might not benefit Virginia if the Cavaliers need it this fall.

The new format will reward the team with the best "body of work," commissioner Jim Phillips announced at Wednesday's ACC Football Kickoff preseason media event. That will be determined by a "Team Success Ranking" metric established by Sports Source Analytics, a data hub used by the College Football Playoff to select its participating teams.

"We talked a lot about it, used a lot of consultants, did 10,000 algorithms of different scenarios," Phillips said. "It warranted that kind of time and commitment so that we can position ourselves to put those two best ACC teams forward."

It will be necessary because Duke earned a spot opposite regular-season champion Virginia in last year's title game despite having more overall losses (four) than the other four teams that tied for second place: Miami, SMU, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.

After the Blue Devils beat Virginia in the final, Miami received an at-large bid as the ACC's only CFP representative -- and reached the CFP final before falling to Indiana. Duke and Virginia were both excluded.

Things get more complicated this year because the ACC is in the process of shifting from an eight-game conference schedule to a nine-game slate. Because the league has 17 teams, 12 will play nine ACC games, and the other five will play eight, owing to previous scheduling agreements.

Also, in a conference that big, many contenders don't face each other. Virginia doesn't play Miami, Pitt, Louisville, or Clemson this season.

If two teams finish with two losses and one is 7-2 while the other is 6-2, the 7-2 team would get the nod. If that doesn't settle things, the metrics get a bit more nebulous.

"Head-to-head matters," Phillips said. "That's always most important. Then we will look at the grouping and how teams fared in the regular conference season. It will come down to body of work. Who you play, when you play, the games you win, conference and non-conference will matter. That's a major change in college sports and certainly for the ACC.

That's where Virginia could be in a bit of trouble. Two of the Cavaliers' non-conference games will be against Norfolk State -- an FCS squad that finished 1-11 in former Virginia Tech star Michael Vick's first season as coach -- and Delaware, which is entering just its second season at the FBS level. The other is against West Virginia, which went 4-8 in 2025.

Even blowout victories against those teams may not help Virginia's rating very much, especially when its rivals have more challenging schedules.

So the lesson for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers will be to win out and remove any uncertainty. Sounds easy, right?