    December 9, 2021
    Four-Star OL Andrew Gentry Decommits from Virginia, Commits to Michigan
    Gentry committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday nearly two years after signing a letter of intent to attend UVA
    Photo courtesy of Andy Cross/The Denver Post

    Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Gentry signed a letter of intent to play for the Virginia football program on December 14th, 2019. Gentry was one of the highest-ranked recruits to sign with Virginia in the Bronco Mendenhall era. Originally from the class of 2020, Gentry then went on a two-year mission trip.

    On Wednesday, it was announced that Gentry would be decommitting from Virginia and committing to play for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

    Gentry, a 6’8”, 310-pound offensive tackle from Littleton, Colorado, is currently doing missionary work in Utah, but he was visited by Jim Harbaugh and two other Michigan assistants, Sherrone Moore and Shaun Nua, this week.

    Michigan had been in Gentry’s top-four schools during his commitment, but Gentry ultimately chose to commit to Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia in December 2019.

    After last Thursday’s shocking announcement that Mendenhall would be stepping down from his position as Virginia football head coach, the door was opened for Jim Harbaugh to swoop in and pick up Gentry’s commitment and that is exactly what happened.

    Harbaugh and the Wolverines are in the midst of an extremely successful season, winning the Big Ten Championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. According to Gentry’s father, Todd Gentry, Michigan’s success this season has had little impact on Gentry’s desire to attend Michigan following Mendenhall’s resignation.

    “He [Andrew] really, really wanted to go to Michigan,” Todd Gentry told 247Sports. “He hasn’t been updated on what has been going on this season. He knows they’re in the playoff semifinal, but this decision had nothing to do with how they’re doing this year on the field. It was all about what he felt about Michigan during the process.”

    Gentry will likely not be the last of Virginia’s incoming recruits to change their commitments following Mendenhall’s resignation and UVA is currently still searching for Mendenhall’s successor as the next head coach of the Virginia football program. 

