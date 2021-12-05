Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Virginia Set to Play SMU in the Inaugural Fenway Bowl

    The Cavaliers will face the Mustangs at Fenway Park on December 29th
    Author:

    The Virginia Cavaliers football team will play SMU in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will kickoff at 11am on Wednesday, December 29th and will be broadcast on ESPN. 

    SMU has a record of 8-4 this season, including wins over TCU, Navy, and UCF. 

    This will be the first-ever football meeting between Virginia and Southern Methodist. It will also be the first ever college football game to be played on the field at Fenway Park. 

    Virginia is bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season with a record of 6-6. In their last bowl game appearance, the Cavaliers lost to Florida 36-28 in the 2019 Orange Bowl. Virginia's last postseason win came in a dominant 28-0 victory over South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl. 

    Virginia's bowl game will also be the final game of the Bronco Mendenhall era. Last Thursday, Mendenhall announced that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Virginia football team after six seasons following UVA's bowl game. 

    “I am grateful for the opportunity to coach my team one more time and it will be a remarkable experience to play a bowl game at Fenway Park,” Mendenhall said. “There are a handful of sporting arenas in the country that are as unique, historic and beloved as Fenway Park. So, the idea of coaching my last game at Virginia at a place like Fenway Park, I really like that.

    Read More

    Virginia will look to send Mendenhall off with a victory in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Ten Candidates for the Virginia Football Head Coaching Job

    Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections

    Cardiac Cavs Strikes Again in Thrilling Victory over Pitt

    UVA Sports World Reacts to Bronco Mendenhall’s Resignation

    Virginia QB Jacob Rodriguez Enters Transfer Portal

    Why Did Bronco Mendenhall Resign?

    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Set to Play SMU in the Inaugural Fenway Bowl

    20 minutes ago
    Alabama Crimson Tide football, Georgia Bulldogs football
    Football

    Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections

    4 minutes ago
    Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs football
    Football

    Updating the College Football Playoff Picture on Championship Saturday

    16 hours ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Cardiac Cavs Strikes Again in Thrilling Victory over Pitt

    Dec 4, 2021
    Anthony Poindexter, Penn State Nittany Lions Football
    Football

    Ten Candidates for the Virginia Football Head Coaching Job

    Dec 4, 2021
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Gardner’s Last-Second Jumper Saves Virginia From Collapse Against Pittsburgh

    Dec 3, 2021
    Kadin Shedrick Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Live Updates: Virginia Defeats Pittsburgh 57-56

    Dec 3, 2021
    Jacob Rodriguez Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia QB Jacob Rodriguez Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 3, 2021