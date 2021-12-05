Virginia Set to Play SMU in the Inaugural Fenway Bowl

The Virginia Cavaliers football team will play SMU in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will kickoff at 11am on Wednesday, December 29th and will be broadcast on ESPN.

SMU has a record of 8-4 this season, including wins over TCU, Navy, and UCF.

This will be the first-ever football meeting between Virginia and Southern Methodist. It will also be the first ever college football game to be played on the field at Fenway Park.

Virginia is bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season with a record of 6-6. In their last bowl game appearance, the Cavaliers lost to Florida 36-28 in the 2019 Orange Bowl. Virginia's last postseason win came in a dominant 28-0 victory over South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl.

Virginia's bowl game will also be the final game of the Bronco Mendenhall era. Last Thursday, Mendenhall announced that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Virginia football team after six seasons following UVA's bowl game.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to coach my team one more time and it will be a remarkable experience to play a bowl game at Fenway Park,” Mendenhall said. “There are a handful of sporting arenas in the country that are as unique, historic and beloved as Fenway Park. So, the idea of coaching my last game at Virginia at a place like Fenway Park, I really like that.

Virginia will look to send Mendenhall off with a victory in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

