Noah Taylor and Olusegun Oluwatimi Latest Cavaliers to Enter Transfer Portal

Taylor (Linebacker) and Oluwatimi (Center) became the seventh and eighth Virginia football players to enter the portal

The list of Virginia football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow and the losses are becoming more and more significant.

Linebacker Noah Taylor and center Olusegun Oluwatimi became the seventh and eighth Cavaliers to enter their names into the transfer portal.

Taylor appeared in 44 games over four years and recorded 170 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced tumbles, and three interceptions, including an interception against Louisville in 2020, which Taylor returned 85 yards for a touchdown, the longest pick-six by a UVA linebacker in program history.

Oluwatimi played in 36 games in three seasons at the center position for Virginia. Earlier on Monday, Oluwatimi was named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the best center in college football. He became the first center at Virginia to be named a finalist for the award. Oluwatimi was also named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2021.

The list of Virginia football players to enter the transfer portal now includes:

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Noah Taylor, Bobby Haskins, Joe Bissinger, Jordan Redmond, Ira Armstead, Jacob Rodriguez, and Joseph White.

Entering the transfer portal does not necessitate a commitment to transfer to another school. Players in the portal do maintain the option to return to the original school or enter their name for the NFL Draft.

Bronco Mendenhall has also indicated that players who choose to enter the transfer portal will still have the opportunity to continue to practice and play with the team through the end of the season.

