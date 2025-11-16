Biggest Takeaways From Virginia’s 34–17 Statement Win at Duke
Virginia’s Run Game and Offensive Line Took Over
This was the first time in a while that Virginia just leaned on someone for four quarters. The Hoos ran it 42 times for 224 yards and two scores, averaged over five yards a carry, and controlled the ball for almost 36 minutes. J’Mari Taylor was the tone setter and the closer. He finished with 18 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns, including the 78-yard dagger in the third quarter on 3rd and 2 that stretched the lead. Harrison Waylee was not as explosive, but he was steady, with 16 carries for 62 yards and a couple of essential chain-movers, including a 19-yard burst in the fourth quarter. The big picture is that the offensive line kept Virginia ahead of schedule, stayed out of obvious passing downs, let the offense run the game rather than chase it, and protected Chandler Morris, allowing 0 sacks.
Chandler Morris and the Receivers Answered Every Question after Wake
Coming off the Wake Forest loss, Virginia needed more from its passing game, and it got it. Chandler Morris went 23 of 35 for 316 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball to eight different receivers. The two interceptions will bother him, but this was still efficient, aggressive quarterback play on the road. Trell Harris looked like a true No. 1 again. He caught 8 passes for 161 yards and a score, with chunk gains of 29, 56, and 20 yards that all flipped field position.
Cam Ross did what he always does in this offense: seven catches for 63 yards, tough grabs in traffic, and reliable work on third down. Virginia generated eight passing plays of 15 yards or more and averaged 13.7 yards per completion. When they got into scoring range, they finished, going a perfect four for four in the red zone. This was the version of the passing attack that could keep Virginia in the ACC race.
The Defense Suffocated Duke’s Run Game and Dictated the Line of Scrimmage
Statistically, this may be the most complete effort the front has put together all season. Duke ran it 23 times for only 42 yards, an average of 1.8 yards per carry. Even with sacks taken out, the Blue Devils were barely above three yards per rush. That is domination. Fisher Camac and Jacob Holmes lived in the backfield, combining for 12 tackles and three sacks. Mitchell Melton added another sack and forced fumble that he recovered, and the group finished with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and six quarterback hurries.
On the back end, Virginia’s corners and safeties kept the explosives under control. Duke finished with just five passing plays of 15 yards or more and had to grind out every drive. The Blue Devils went 4 of 15 on third down and 2 of 4 on fourth, and they only reached the red zone twice, scoring once. For a defense that struggled with balance and chunk plays at times last year, holding an ACC opponent to 255 total yards on its own field is a real step.
This was the Response Game Virginia Needed in the ACC Race
Everything about this week was a test. Road environment. A Duke team that came in 4–1 in league play. A frustrating loss to Wake hangs over their heads. Virginia answered every part of it. The Hoos built a multi-score lead, never let Duke’s offense get comfortable, and played their most complete game on both lines of scrimmage.
The numbers pretty much tell the story: 540 yards to 255, a 12 19 mark on third down, four of four in the red zone, and a plus-11 edge in time of possession. The turnovers and seven penalties for 60 yards are still things Tony Elliott will circle, but this looked like a team that understood what was at stake and played with urgency while staying under control. If Virginia is going to get to Charlotte, it will need this version of the run game, this version of the pass rush, and this version of Chandler Morris on the road. Tonight at Duke was a reminder that the ceiling is still high.