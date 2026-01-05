Former Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway Will Reportedly Visit Virginia Tonight

Virginia has been a busy team in the transfer portal. They have lost quite a few contributors from this past year's team, but they have started to land some commitments in the secondary and things might be starting to fall in place.

The biggest question that UVA is facing right now is who is going to start at quarterback next season. Chandler Morris is seeking another year of eligibility, but there has been no word on that and the Cavaliers have already lost two QB's to the portal already. After initially being connected to him when the portal officially opened, ESPN insider Pete Thamel is reporting that former Florida QB DJ Lagway is going to be visiting Virginia tonight. Lagway is currently visiting Florida State, but will be in Charlottesville this evening.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will head to Virginia on a visit this evening after his Florida State visit wraps up. Lagway intends to take a handful more visits. pic.twitter.com/LNMmn4tQwR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Can they land him?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This is huge news for Virginia. While Lagway struggled with injuries and turnovers during his time in Gainesville, he has elite upside. If Lagway could come in and stay healthy for Virginia, he has the kind of potential that could lead him to being a top 10 pick. There are some questions right now regarding the Cavaliers WR room after Trell Harris has left, but getting Lagway on board, along with the returning offenisve line that UVA is getting, this could be a sign that Virginia is going to be right in the mix of things again in the ACC next season.

During his true freshman season with the Gators, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 59.9% of his passes. This past season, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 63.2% of his passes. He finished the 2024 season with a PFF grade of 67.0 and this past season he finished with a 66.4 overall grade.

As a class of 2024 prospect, Lagway was as elite as it gets. He was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the country at 247Sports as well as the No. 1 QB in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas.

Here is the scouting report on Lagway as a high school prospect from 247Sports Andrew Ivins:

"Dual-threat quarterback with enormous potential given rare athletic frame and natural arm talent. Still very much a work in progress as a passer, but improved in almost every key statistical category as a senior while leading his high school to its best finish in over 60 years. Owns ready-to-play size as he’s over 6-foot-2 and pushing 230 pounds. Has the upper-body strength to attack all different levels of the field and the velocity to challenge tight coverage windows. Gets the ball out super quick and loves to manipulate angles. Flashes some touch here and there, but needs to get more consistent at hitting his marks. Makes throws off-platform and on the move like few others in recent cycles and isn’t afraid to take a hit. Dynamic as a runner for someone of his stature and can generate big gain after big gain, whether that’s off-script or by design. Game appeared to slow down a bit for him towards the tail end of prep career, which in turn led to fewer mistakes. Only going to get better as a distributor if he can sync his feet up with his arm and keep improving as a post-snap decision maker. Should be viewed as one of the top overall talents in the class and a signal caller that could blossom into an early NFL Draft pick if it all comes together given ability to air it out and gash defenses with his legs. Likely will need a developmental year or two before he’s ready to go on Saturdays, but could be utilized in situational packages early on as he can create some magic."

