Biggest X-Factors For Virginia's Week Nine Matchup vs North Carolina
The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers are now one day away from their week nine matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. During the past several matchups, the Cavaliers have displayed pure grit and tenacity, coming out on top in five consecutive games. Now, they are hoping to add another victory to their streak this weekend.
The Cavaliers are focused on their upcoming rivalry, and although the Tar Heels have not had the most desirable season thus far, they are likely to put up quite a fight on the field as they face UVA.
"... The biggest thing for us where we can't, it's so hard to do, but you've got to block out the noise and you can't listen to what people say," said head coach Tony Elliott during his latest press conference. "You can't look at records, you can't look at stats, you've got to evaluate the film. And the film says, based on last week, what I saw on tape, that this is a football team that's getting better, that has powerful talent. Right, that is starting to find an identity."
Harris and Edrine Stepping Up
It was recently announced that playmaking wide receiver Cam Ross is out of the mix this weekend, which is incredibly troublesome for Virginia. Up until now, Ross has served as one of the top competitors within Tony Elliott's program, so his absence on the field is bound to be noticeable. Needing to step up in his place will be seniors, and leading X-Factors, Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine. The way in which the duo performs will largely dictate the outcome of the Virginia-North Carolina matchup.
Elliott has expressed great confidence in Edrine, and stated:
"... he was putting himself in position to be able to make plays and I think he's just going to continue to improve and so it was good to see him and and that's the thing, you never know what's going to be available or what the defense is going to give, you just have to take it and so that's why all of them have to be ready to go and then they have to be ready at any play throughout the course of the game, because you never know which play it's going to be that's going to make the big difference in the game."
Will Brady Wilson Bounce Back?
As one player exits, another returns — enter another X-Factor Brady Wilson. The 6-foot-2, 298-pound center is finally making an appearance after being out of commission due to injury. This is excellent news for the Cavaliers, but time will tell how Wilson performs, as it could take time for him to settle back into his role and return to his previous form.
At this time, there's no doubt that Virginia stands as a strong ACC Championship contender, but that could easily change if they slow down their momentum. Wilson's return is quite promising, but now having Ross out is a major concern. Will this disrupt the flow and power on the field?