Bronco Mendenhall Sounds Off on Targeting After Wicks No-Calls

Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks has been the victim of two hits that each appeared to warrant targeting penalties, but neither were called.

In Monday’s press conference, UVA football head coach Bronco Mendenhall was asked multiple times about the enforcement of the targeting rule in college football.

The questions were relevant without a doubt, as for the second game in a row, UVA’s leading receiver Dontayvion Wicks was the victim of a hit that appeared to warrant a targeting penalty. For the second game in a row, there was no targeting call enforced by the officials.

When asked about the interpretation and enforcement of the targeting rule, meant to protect defenseless players from contact around the head or neck area, Mendenhall said, “I am currently at a loss for what the definition is.”

A little over two minutes into the first quarter, Wicks caught a pass from Brennan Armstrong for a 19-yard reception to convert a third down on UVA’s first drive of the game. The sophomore receiver was wrapped up and was well on his way to the ground when Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah came in and delivered a high hit, making helmet-to-helmet contact.

The referees initially flagged Abdullah for targeting on the play in a seemingly prudent call, but the penalty was puzzlingly overturned after replay review.

Wicks exited the game and did not return.

In the fourth quarter of Virginia’s previous game at Miami, Wicks was also on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit as he attempted to catch a third-down pass from Armstrong. As Wicks dove for the ball, Miami’s Gurvan Hall Jr. came in from the opposite direction and hit him in the back of his head/neck and Wicks remained on the ground for an extended period of time.

There was no flag for targeting and the play was not even reviewed by the officials.

“It started with player safety; I think, first and foremost, to protect defenseless players,” Mendenhall said. “Good indications are if there’s a hit and contact and it’s head-to-head and there’s a concussion that comes out of it or a player carted off the field… doesn’t mean it’s always targeting, but probably more than likely.”

Mendenhall said that he has not sent videos of the hits to the ACC for review, but he noted that the process for reforming rules like targeting is perhaps not as efficient as it needs to be.

“There’s a long and thorough process, and it’s not fast, is what we’re finding,” said Mendenhall. “The feedback usually is relevant and, sometimes, the feedback isn’t welcome.”

We had one in Miami and we had one in our last game at Louisville,” Mendenhall continued. “The officials literally are scratching their heads as I’m visiting with them, and so am I. We are working together to try to get it right and we have a ways to go.”

Mendenhall did not have an update on Wicks’ status going forward, but Wicks did respond on Twitter to a fan who was complaining about the lack of a targeting call.

We can only hope that Wicks will be healthy and ready for Virginia’s next game against Duke on Saturday.

