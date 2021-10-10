Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Louisville

Check out the top five plays from Virginia's nail-biting victory over Louisville on Saturday.

5. Billy Kemp breaks a tackle and scores from 14 yards out for the first touchdown of the game.

4. Coen King delivers a hit to force a fumble and recovers the ball to end Louisville's drive.

3. Jelani Woods hauls in a huge touchdown from Brennan Armstrong on a slant pattern to bring the Hoos to within three points in the fourth quarter.

2. Louisville's James Turner misses the game-winning 49-yard field attempt wide left to give the Hoos the win. For the second week in a row, Virginia gets a little lucky with the opposing kicker missing a field goal as time expired.

1. With less than 30 seconds remaining and UVA trailing by six points, junior tight end Grant Misch sneaks into the back left corner of the end zone and catches Armstrong's pass for the game-winning touchdown.

Honorable mention: Darrius Bratton breaks the rock after making what UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall called "the play of the game" with his chase-down tackle of Hassan Hall to prevent a touchdown and keep it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.

