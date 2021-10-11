Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia

Bronco Mendenhall picked up another commitment for the Virginia Cavaliers football program, as three-star wide receiver Sean Wilson announced his commitment to UVA on Monday morning.

Wilson, a 6’5, 210-pound receiver from Brooklyn, New York, chose Virginia over offers from several Power Five football programs including Virginia Tech, Oregon, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arizona State. Wilson is the No. 241-ranked receiver in the country in the class of 2022 and the 10th-best in the state of New York.

Wilson visited Virginia in week one of the college football season, witnessing the Cavaliers’ 43-0 dismantling of William & Mary on September 4th. Wilson then met with UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall for an extended period of time the next day.

“Right off the bat when him [Mendenhall] and I first talked, I felt like he was a real genuine person,” Wilson told 247Sports. “He was very honest with me and that is what I liked in this whole process. I like honest people. When you are honest and tell me how I am going to have to come in and work to possibly get on the field, then I am going to work.”

Wilson also connected well with UVA receivers coach Marques Hagans and is very pleased with Virginia’s passing-oriented offense.

“They use their receivers a lot,” Wilson said. “They throw the ball 30-plus times a game, which is great. I don’t mind being a blocker, but I love the fact they are somewhat an air raid and they use their receivers in different ways.”

Wilson also noted that Mendenhall’s emphasis on developing the players in the UVA football program both as athletes and as people was a major selling point and added that getting a quality education was a priority for him.

Wilson becomes the 15th commitment in Virginia’s recruiting class of 2022 and the third wide receiver in the class, joining three-star Dominique McKenzie and four-star Dakota Twitty.

