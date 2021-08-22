Bryce Perkins and Kurt Benkert Deliver Solid Performances in NFL Preseason

UVA’s last two quarterbacks got their shot on Saturday night and they did not disappoint.

Former Virginia quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Kurt Benkert both got the start for their respective teams in week three of the NFL preseason on Saturday night and both Perkins and Benkert delivered solid performances.

Perkins played every offensive snap for the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason game against the Raiders and completed 26 of 39 passing attempts for two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 41 yards for an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Perkins’ first touchdown pass was a nine-yard strike from Perkins to Kendall Blanton to tie the game.

With the Rams trailing by seven points late in the game, Perkins drove the team down the field and converted a fourth down in the red zone with his legs.

Perkins then threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Jacob Harris to put the Rams down just one point with only 14 seconds remaining.

The Rams elected to go for two to win the game but failed the conversion. Despite losing the game, Perkins made a number of good plays and showed a great deal of poise and confidence throughout the entire game.

This performance comes one week after the former UVA star went viral for a hurdle over an opposing player in last week’s game against the LA chargers.

This play will not seem even remotely surprising to UVA fans, as Perkins made a habit of hurdling players during his time at Virginia.

Technically, Perkins is still considered the third string quarterback for the Rams behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford, but Perkins’ strong play in the preseason could suggest that the former Wahoo might have an opportunity to move up on the depth chart, either in Los Angeles or for another organization.

Meanwhile, the quarterback who Perkins succeeded at Virginia also had a solid showing on Saturday night. Kurt Benkert, who enters his fourth season in the NFL, is currently the third string quarterback for the Green Bay Packers behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. Benkert started every snap for the Packers in their preseason game against the Jets on Saturday, completing 18 of 25 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Benkert’s touchdown pass was a well-thrown ball into the back corner of the end zone to Jace Sternberger right over the outstretched arm of Bryce Hall, Benkert’s former teammate at Virginia who is a starting cornerback for the Jets.

Benkert’s best play of the night however was an athletic throw he made on the run just before going out of bounds that was caught twenty yards down the field.

After spending the first three years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, Kurt Benkert is wasting no time in showing the Green Bay Packers organization his value as a quarterback.