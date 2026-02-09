CBS Sports Early ACC Power Rankings Suggest There Will Not Be A Dropoff This Season For Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers had a stunning run to the ACC Championship Game in 2025, but they're hoping to make it even further this year.

Considering the depth head coach Tony Elliott added to his roster through the transfer portal, the Cavaliers are shaping up to be a serious threat in their conference once again. In fact, Chip Patterson of CBS Sports released his ACC power rankings for the 2026 college football season, and as expected, Virginia was placed in one of the top slots.

Snapshot of the Top Five

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

According to Patterson, the Cavaliers land at No. 3 in the ACC power rankings. Of course, this means their top competition will be within the top five.

Coming in at No. 5 is Virginia Tech, and after signing key players to their offense, including Ethan Grunkmeyer and Luke Reynolds, this isn't a major surprise. The Hokies were rather aggressive in the transfer portal, which will play in their favor.

No. 4 goes to Louisville, which is already a tough competitor in the ACC. Head coach Jeff Brohm has a knack for winning, but his 4-4 conference play record last year did not reflect his program's potential. However, he's acquired reliable players while retaining some veterans, namely Isaac Brown, this offseason.

As mentioned, Virginia lands at No. 3. The quarterback additions of transfers Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein were the most significant, but Tony Elliott has added great depth to most of his positions, leaving no stone unturned.

Spot No. 2 is claimed by SMU, which finished 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play last year. The Mustangs were able to retain key players, automatically providing them with a boost. Not to mention, they bagged wins over Miami, Clemson and Louisville in 2025, so they've gained a substantial amount of credibility.

Unsurprisingly, Miami is ranked No. 1 after reaching the College Football Playoff. Although they were ultimately handed a loss, appearing in the CFP Championship is no easy feat. If any of the ACC teams, including Virginia, want a shot at reaching this point, they will need to knock the Hurricanes down.

As solid as the Cavaliers look ahead of their upcoming campaign, this season is going to be incredibly challenging on all fronts. Several ACC teams are on the rise with intentions of clinching a spot in the conference title game. Virginia will need to maintain momentum if it wants a second chance to secure the title.

More Virginia Football News: