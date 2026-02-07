North Dakota State in Deep Talks to Join Mountain West for Football: Report

North Dakota State may make a jump to the FBS as soon as this year.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the Mountain West is in serious conversations with North Dakota State to add the school as a football-only member starting this coming season. The Bison have won 10 championships at the FCS level, most recently in 2024, with a streak of nine FCS titles in 11 years from 2011 to ‘21. Dellenger reports, citing sources, the deal between North Dakota State and the Mountain West could be finalized as soon as this weekend after discussions for over a year.

The Bison were upset in the second round of this year’s FCS playoffs by Illinois State. The Redbirds then made a run to the title game where they were ultimately defeated by Montana State. North Dakota State was a perfect 12-0 heading into the meeting with Illinois State, earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Boise State defeated UNLV in the Mountain West championship game this year, but the Broncos are slated to leave the conference for the Pac-12 next year along with four other schools: Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State. UTEP is slated to join the Mountain West as a full member while Northern Illinois will join for football only.

North Dakota State has had success against FBS opponents in the past, rattling off six wins in a row from 2010 to ‘16 against Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa. The Bison were defeated in their last two FBS games, falling to Arizona in ‘22 and Colorado in ‘24—both closely contested losses. The Bison have a 9-5 record against FBS teams since they jumped up from Division II back in 2004.

Yahoo Sports reported that Mountain West presidents recently agreed to extend an invite to the FCS powerhouse, but a lofty entrance fee has been the subject of negotiations over the last several days.

