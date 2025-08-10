CBS Sports Predicts Virginia Football's First Loss Of 2025
While Virginia was picked to finish 14th in this year's ACC preseason media poll, you can make the case that they will finish much higher than that. Even if you are not a believer in the Cavaliers' talent, they have one of the easiest schedules, not just in the ACC, but the entire country. UVA avoids ACC contenders such as Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech, and the most challenging non-conference game on their schedule is NC State (yes, it's a non-conference game). A bowl game should be the expectation, but it might not be very reassuring for Tony Elliott's program if they can't find a way to win more than that.
While Virginia does not face a difficult schedule this season, what game could trip them up first? CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford predicted that it would be an early-season matchup:
"First loss: at NC State, Sept. 6
"A Week 2 test for both programs in the ACC opener, the Cavaliers have lost three straight meetings with the Wolfpack dating back to 2018. Since NC State opens the season on a Thursday night, Doeren's team will get a couple extra hours in the film room to prepare and that could be vital in what should be a competitive, four-quarter fight."
This is going to be a tough test for UVA so early in the season. Raleigh is a tough place to play and the Wolfpack have one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the conference with CJ Bailey. Bailey, running back Hollywood Smothers, and tight end Justin Jolly are going to be a tough trio to handle for this UVA defense. Can the Cavaliers win this game? Absolutely, but it is not going to come easy.
In a ranking of ACC schedules, CBS Sports Chip Patterson ranked UVA's as the easiest in the conference, while Syracuse has the toughest:
"A busy offseason aligns with one of the more favorable schedules to set up what could be coach Tony Elliot's long-awaited breakthrough with the program. Virginia brings in 31 players from the portal (it only took 22 total over the previous two offseasons) and faces a schedule that lacks Clemson, Miami, and SMU. The toughest nonconference game is actually against an ACC peer in NC State, so if Virginia can hold serve as a favorite, it might need only one or two upsets to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021."
ESPN's FPI ranked UVA's schedule as the easiest in the power four.
FPI has Virginia with the 83rd-ranked schedule in the country. Wake Forest, Houston, BYU, and Arizona make up the rest of the weakest Power four schedules in the country.
Here is how Virginia's 2025 schedule looks from an FPI perspective:
Aug. 30th- Coastal Carolina (100th)
Sept. 6th- at NC State (No. 57)
Sept. 13th- William & Mary (NA)
Sept. 20th- Stanford (64th)
Sept. 26th- Florida State (48th)
Oct. 4th- at Louisville (41st)
Oct. 18th- Washington State (98th)
Oct. 25th- at North Carolina (51st)
Nov. 1st- at Cal (60th)
Nov. 8th- Wake Forest (89th)
Nov. 15th- at Duke (54th)
Nov. 28th- Virginia Tech (26th)
As you can see, this is a very favorable schedule for the Cavaliers. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season and don't face a projected top 25 opponent according to FPI. I also don't think Virginia Tech is the 26th best team in the country and the 4th best in the ACC. I don't expect this team to be in the ACC Championship, but anything less than a bowl appearance is going to be disappointing.