Virginia-Missouri Gator Bowl Matchup Ranked As One Of The Top Bowl Games

The Virginia Cavaliers were hoping to reach the College Football Playoff this year, but unfortunately, their loss to the Duke Blue Devils stripped away their chances of doing so. Despite the heartbreak, the Cavaliers have one more opportunity to take the field and claim their eleventh victory. On Dec. 27, they will be taking on the Missouri Tigers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Will the Cavaliers be able to overcome their grief and come out on top over the Tigers later this month?

"We've got one more game. We've got an opportunity to go win 11. That's what I told them. I want that 11th. I think everybody in that locker room wants that 11th. We'll learn from tonight. We'll grow," head coach Tony Elliott said during his latest postgame press conference. "We're not going to point any fingers except for when you're looking in the mirror you point to yourself on what you can do better, and we're going to grow, and we're going to bounce back. I believe three years ago, I believed there was going to be triumph out of tragedy, and I believe tonight this is an opportunity for us to set our eyes forward, learn from our mistakes, and go back to work."

Where Did UVA Fall in the Rankings?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports recently ranked the Virginia-Missouri Gator Bowl at No. 14 among the 41 games scheduled. UVA has not competed in the Gator Bowl in 34 years, making this unknown territory for the Cavaliers. With that being said, UVA is not a program to back down from a challenge. As Crawford stated, "This is only the second meeting between the two programs and comes at a time where both coaching staffs are building something bigger at their respective schools."

Indeed, this was a year of rebuilding and rebranding for Elliott's program. Expectations were not high for the Cavaliers at the start of the season, but it didn't take long for things to start heating up. UVA made quite a statement for itself this year and capitalized on nearly every opportunity that was presented.

This was, of course, not the way the Cavaliers wanted to end their 2025 campaign, but they should use this as a chance to clinch one last victory and end their season on a positive note. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST in Jacksonville, Fla.

