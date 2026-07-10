CFB 27 simulated Virginia's 2026 season and UVA fans won't believe the results
In this story:
The new college football game was just released to the general public yesterday, and the first thing we wanted to do was obviously simulate Virginia's 2026 season to see what the outcome would be. Well, we did, and the result was pretty surprising, to say the least.
Team record
- 12-2 record, lost in the CFP Quarterfinals to USC by a score of 45-37.
Crazy, I know. We were honestly expecting to see a 9-3/10-2 type of record and possibly a more legitimate bowl win. Making the College Football Playoffs as the #1 seed and losing in the quarterfinals wasn't on our bingo cards.
Here is how the regular season and the ACC Championship game played out:
vs NC State- W 33-11
vs Norfolk State- W 55-0
vs West Virginia (in Charlotte)- W 34-14
vs Delaware- W 45-30
at Florida State- W 31-24
vs Syracuse- W 31-13
at SMU- L 45-31
vs Duke- W 36-35
at Wake Forest- W 40-21
vs California- W 47-21
vs North Carolina- W 38-7
at Virginia Tech- 42-24
vs Miami (ACC Championship game)- W 35-33
Passing
QB Eli Holstein
- 382/599, 63% comp., 4,312 passing yards, 37 TDs, 7 INTs
Though Beau Pribula is probably the odds-on favorite to start in real life, Holstein definitely has the kind of talent to put up some astonishing numbers over a full season of work. These types of stats, on the other hand, are pretty much Heisman-level.
Rushing
RB Peyton Lewis
- 169 carries, 895 rushing yards, 5.3 avg., 18 TDs
QB Eli Holstein
- 138 carries, 604 rushing yards, 4.4 avg., 11 TDs
RB Jekail Middlebrook
- 89 carries, 456 rushing yards, 5.1 avg., 5 TDs
In terms of rushing, these stats could be fairly realistic for a team that might want to spread the ball around and utliize Peyton Lewis and Jekail Middlebrook in a "1A/1B" type of role. 500-600 rushing yards by a quarterback like Beau Pribula is probably pretty doable in 2026 as well.
Receiving
WR Jacquon Gibson
- 93 recs., 1,087 receiving yards, 11.7 avg., 12 TDs, 3 drops
TE Dakota Twitty
- 79 recs., 964 receiving yards, 12.2 avg., 8 TDs, 2 drops
WR Da'Shawn Martin
- 79 recs., 934 receiving yards, 11.8 avg., 5 TDs, 2 drops
WR Rico Flores Jr.
- 75 recs., 867 receiving yards, 11.6 avg., 8 TDs, 0 drops
RB Jekail Middlebrook
- 25 recs., 205 receiving yards, 8.2 avg., 1 TD, 0 drops
RB Peyton Lewis
- 21 recs., 185 receiving yards, 8.8 avg., 3 TDs, 0 drops
TE Connor Cox
- 10 recs., 70 receiving yards, 7.0 avg., 0 TDs, 0 drops
This is the area that's more skewed than the others in terms of what's realistic and what's not for 2026. Having four pass-catchers eclipse the 75-catch mark is literally video-game, air-raid-type stuff, and something that probably has a 5% chance of happening for UVA this year.
Defense
SPUR Corey Costner
- 103 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 INTs
LB Kam Robinson
- 81 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT
S Ethan Minter
- 76 tackles, 1 TFL
CB Jam Jackson
- 63 tackles, 3 INT
DE Matthew Fobbs-White
- 54 tackles, 18 TFL, 11 sacks
S Brandyn Hillman
- 50 tackles, 2 INT
DT Jason Hammond
- 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks
CB Donavon Platt
- 48 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 INT
DE Fisher Camac
- 46 tackles, 15 TFL, 8.5 sacks
DT Zion Wilson
- 38 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks
Having players like Corey Costner, Matthew Fobbs-White, and Fisher Camac standing out with excellent individual seasons would be exciting, as they definitely have the ability to do so in John Rudzinski's defense this season.
It's important to note that the game still has Zion Wilson listed on UVA's roster, despite him signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after his eligibility waiver was denied.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt is a diehard 'Hoos fan who currently resides just north of Charlottesville and has been covering the NFL and collegiate sports for close to a decade for various networks like Athlon Sports, SBNation, and FanSided. He most recently covered the Texas Longhorns as the Site Expert/Managing Editor for Hook’Em Headlines through FanSided. Matt’s also been covering the NFL Draft as a credentialed media member for five years, and his work has been referenced or featured on major platforms such as Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports.Follow CoachWilson66