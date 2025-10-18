Closing Odds: No. 18 Virginia Remains Favorite in Week 8 Matchup vs Washington State
No. 18 Virginia has been on the rise this season after clinching two consecutive upsets against Florida State and Louisville, respectively. All eyes have been turning toward the Cavaliers — is this the beginning of a tremendous turning point for Tony Elliott's program?
UVA currently stands at an impressive 3-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall. They're looking to defend their name, and they will stop at nothing to do so. Washington State, on the other hand, is running 3-3. This season WSU defeated Idaho (13-10), San Diego State (36-13) and Colorado State (20-3), while dropping games to North Texas (59-10), Washington (59-24) and Ole Miss (24-21). Their latest matchup against Ole Miss was telling; they will battle it out right up until the end, which will inevitably challenge UVA.
Heading into their Week 8 matchup, it doesn't come as a surprise that UVA remains a high favorite over Washington State. At the time of this writing, the Cavaliers stand as a 16.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 56.5.
When taking into account their previous wins, it's hard to imagine a world in which UVA will not walk away with a victory over WSU. For the first time in several weeks, the odds are in Virginia's favor.
Can UVA Pick Up Where They Left Off?
Virginia is coming off a bye week, raising questions marks as to whether or not the time off will have disrupted their progress, or cause them to hit a plateau. Considering how strong the Cavaliers were playing prior to their bye, it will be incredibly difficult to return to the field and immediately take off once again. However, UVA has surprised fans many times before, so perhaps they can do so again.
As Elliott stated during his press conference on Tuesday:
"... it's going to be a battle of who can play the hardest, but at the same time, who can play sound and under control, and that's going to be the challenge. So, you know, we have to do a good job of communicating. They do a good job with their personnel and in their looks to put them in a position to be successful. We need to stay out of long yardage so that the advantage doesn't go to the defense for them to pin their ears back and try to get after the quarterback. We're going to have to play a very physical brand of football this week. We're going to have to play sound. We can't make mistakes, and we just have to match their energy, if not exceed it."
Kickoff at Scott Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Virginia has been on the winning side of unexpected upsets as of late, and the odds are in its favor this time around. Will they be able to meet expectations?
