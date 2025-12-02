Do the Virginia Cavaliers Hold a Coaching Edge Over Duke in the ACC Championship?
The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their upcoming matchup against the Duke Blue Devils as both programs battle it out for the ACC title. Not only is this a monumental moment for the Cavaliers, but it’s also major for head coach Tony Elliott, who is now in his fourth season with UVA. This is now the second time in program history that the Cavaliers have clinched a berth in the title game, with their last appearance being in 2019.
As for Duke’s head coach Manny Diaz, he is ready to bring his program back to the ACC Championship. The Blue Devils enter the game with a 7-5 overall record, far below UVA’s 10-2 record. However, that doesn’t mean that Duke won’t or can’t come out on top.
With two exceptional coaches, both leading victory-hungry programs, who has the edge in the upcoming matchup?
Elliott Holds Edge Over Diaz
Uttering this statement at the start of the season would have been nearly impossible, but Elliott holds an edge over Diaz heading into the ACC Championship Game when taking into account the Cavaliers’ overall performance this season. They’ve proven their ability to perform on the road and at home, but above all, they’ve shown that they can defeat threatening programs.
UVA has been developing each of the three phases of their performance, which has shone through in recent weeks. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, have had a rather unsteady season filled with woes. Despite this, Diaz still believes that his program belongs in the race long-term this year.
Upon arriving this weekend, Elliott plans on bringing his players through the stadium to get a feel for the environment, which will only help. As he stated during his postgame media appearance:
“... I think the approach that the guys have bought into is that every game is the most important game of the season. It's the biggest game, and you prepare as if it's the championship game. I think that's done a lot for them in preparation for this. They've done a good job of blocking out the noise thus far. Now, we just have to, I have to help them from that aspect. You know, we'll get down there. We'll see the venue, which will be a little bit different. Normally, we don't get to the stadiums ahead of time until we show up two hours before, but on Friday, we'll go and just take a little walk through so they can see the stadium.”
Although Elliott and his program appear to have the edge over the Blue Devils this weekend, both programs will be put to the test. It will truly be survival of the fittest on Saturday.