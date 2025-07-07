EA Sports College Football 26: Complete Player Ratings For the Virginia Cavaliers
Today is a day that college football fans have been looking forward to all summer.
EA Sports College Football 26 has finally been released, and there are not only new rosters, but plenty of new features in the game as well.
For any Cavaliers fans or college football fans in general that have not been able to keep up with all of the roster movement, this is a chance to familiarize yourself with the new look UVA team before the season actually gets underway. There are new players at every position for Virginia and they are going to be an interesting team to play with in the new game.
Here are the complete Virginia player ratings for this year's game:
C Brady Wilson- 86 Overall
RB Harrison Waylee- 85 Overall
SS Antonio Clary- 84 Overall
RT Monroe Mills- 84 Overall
CB Donovan Platt- 83 Overall
QB Chandler Morris- 82 Overall
RB Xavier Brown- 82 Overall
CB Kenan Johnson- 82 Overall
LB Kam Robinson- 81 Overall
S Devin Neal- 81 Overall
DE Mitchell Melton- 81 Overall
LG Noah Josey- 81 Overall
WR Jahmal Edrine- 81 Overall
DE Fisher Camac- 81 Overall
WR Jayden Thomas- 80 Overall
WR Trell Harris- 80 Overall
C Drake Metcalf- 80 Overall
WR Cam Ross- 79 Overall
CB Jam Jackson- 79 Overall
DT Jahmeer Carter- 79 Overall
RT Makilan Thomas- 79 Overall
Da'Marcus Crosby- 78 Overall
K Will Bettridge- 78 Overall
RB Noah Vaughn- 78 Overall
WR Andre Greene Jr- 78 Overall
RG Kevin Wigenton II- 77 Overall
CB Ja'Maric Morris- 77 Overall
RT- David Wohlabaugh Jr- 77 Overall
CB Jordan Robinson- 77 Overall
RG Wallace Unamba- 77 Overall
P Daniel Sparks- 77 Overall
TE Sage Ennis- 77 Overall
WR Kameron Courtney- 77 Overall
SS Christian Charles- 77 Overall
LB James Jackson- 77 Overall
LB Stevie Bracey- 76 Overall
LT McKale Boley- 76 Overall
CB Dre Walker- 76 Overall
CB Ja'Son Prevard- 75 Overall
CB Josiah Persinger- 75 Overall
FS Ethan Minter- 75 Overall
RT Jack Whitmer- 75 Overall
TE Dakota Twitty- 75 Overall
DT Anthony Britton- 75 Overall
DT Hunter Osborne- 75 Overall
DT Jason Hammond- 75 Overall
CB Emmanuel Karnley- 74 Overall
DE Cazeem Moore- 74 Overall
LB Maddox Marcellus- 74 Overall
WR Suderian Harrison- 74 Overall
DT Jacob Holmes- 74 Overall
DE Terrell Jones- 73 Overall
DE Mekhi Buchannan- 73 Overall
QB Daniel Kaelin- 73 Overall
TE Karson Gay- 73 Overall
SS Caleb Hardy- 73 Overall
LB Trey McDonald- 72 Overall
SS Landon Danley- 72 Overall
QB Cole Geer- 71 Overall
TE Justin Zames- 71 Overall
LS/TE Bryce Robinson- 70 Overall
LG Cole Surber- 70 Overall
RT Ben York- 70 Overall
LG Grant Ellinger- 70 Overall
LT Tyshawn Wyatt- 70 Overall
LT Ethan Sipe- 69 Overall
DE Chase Morrison- 67 Overall
FS Keke Adams- 67 Overall
LB Myles Brown- 65 Overall
RG Grayson Reid- 63 Overall
LB Logan Kotter- 56 Overall