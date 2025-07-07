Cavaliers Now

EA Sports College Football 26: Complete Player Ratings For the Virginia Cavaliers

Jackson Caudell

Aug 31, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers running back Kobe Pace (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers running back Kobe Pace (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Today is a day that college football fans have been looking forward to all summer.

EA Sports College Football 26 has finally been released, and there are not only new rosters, but plenty of new features in the game as well.

For any Cavaliers fans or college football fans in general that have not been able to keep up with all of the roster movement, this is a chance to familiarize yourself with the new look UVA team before the season actually gets underway. There are new players at every position for Virginia and they are going to be an interesting team to play with in the new game.

Here are the complete Virginia player ratings for this year's game:

C Brady Wilson- 86 Overall

RB Harrison Waylee- 85 Overall

SS Antonio Clary- 84 Overall

RT Monroe Mills- 84 Overall

CB Donovan Platt- 83 Overall

QB Chandler Morris- 82 Overall

RB Xavier Brown- 82 Overall

CB Kenan Johnson- 82 Overall

LB Kam Robinson- 81 Overall

S Devin Neal- 81 Overall

DE Mitchell Melton- 81 Overall

LG Noah Josey- 81 Overall

WR Jahmal Edrine- 81 Overall

DE Fisher Camac- 81 Overall

WR Jayden Thomas- 80 Overall

WR Trell Harris- 80 Overall

C Drake Metcalf- 80 Overall

WR Cam Ross- 79 Overall

CB Jam Jackson- 79 Overall

DT Jahmeer Carter- 79 Overall

RT Makilan Thomas- 79 Overall

Da'Marcus Crosby- 78 Overall

K Will Bettridge- 78 Overall

RB Noah Vaughn- 78 Overall

WR Andre Greene Jr- 78 Overall

RG Kevin Wigenton II- 77 Overall

CB Ja'Maric Morris- 77 Overall

RT- David Wohlabaugh Jr- 77 Overall

CB Jordan Robinson- 77 Overall

RG Wallace Unamba- 77 Overall

P Daniel Sparks- 77 Overall

TE Sage Ennis- 77 Overall

WR Kameron Courtney- 77 Overall

SS Christian Charles- 77 Overall

LB James Jackson- 77 Overall

LB Stevie Bracey- 76 Overall

LT McKale Boley- 76 Overall

CB Dre Walker- 76 Overall

CB Ja'Son Prevard- 75 Overall

CB Josiah Persinger- 75 Overall

FS Ethan Minter- 75 Overall

RT Jack Whitmer- 75 Overall

TE Dakota Twitty- 75 Overall

DT Anthony Britton- 75 Overall

DT Hunter Osborne- 75 Overall

DT Jason Hammond- 75 Overall

CB Emmanuel Karnley- 74 Overall

DE Cazeem Moore- 74 Overall

LB Maddox Marcellus- 74 Overall

WR Suderian Harrison- 74 Overall

DT Jacob Holmes- 74 Overall

DE Terrell Jones- 73 Overall

DE Mekhi Buchannan- 73 Overall

QB Daniel Kaelin- 73 Overall

TE Karson Gay- 73 Overall

SS Caleb Hardy- 73 Overall

LB Trey McDonald- 72 Overall

SS Landon Danley- 72 Overall

QB Cole Geer- 71 Overall

TE Justin Zames- 71 Overall

LS/TE Bryce Robinson- 70 Overall

LG Cole Surber- 70 Overall

RT Ben York- 70 Overall

LG Grant Ellinger- 70 Overall

LT Tyshawn Wyatt- 70 Overall

LT Ethan Sipe- 69 Overall

DE Chase Morrison- 67 Overall

FS Keke Adams- 67 Overall

LB Myles Brown- 65 Overall

RG Grayson Reid- 63 Overall

LB Logan Kotter- 56 Overall

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football