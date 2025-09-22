ESPN's FPI Predicts Virginia's Remaining Games After Week Four ACC Win
Virginia's offense continues to impress even as the quality of competition has began to take a step up in the 2025 season. UVA opened up conference regular season play with an emphatic four-score win over Stanford in Week Four.
Before the season, ESPN's FPI predicted Virginia to finish the season with a 6-6 record. Did that win total change after this week's ACC victory over the Stanford Cardinals?
Game 5 vs Florida State- FPI gives Florida State a 60% chance to win this game (61% last week)
FPI's odds are pretty much the same as last week. Both of these teams handled business but I think Virginia's performance against Stanford was way more surprising than FSU's easy win over Kent State. This matchup should be a great barometer for just how talented this Cavaliers' team really is.
Game 6 vs Louisville- FPI gives Louisville a 57% chance to win this game (63% last week)
This Louisville offense and quarterbackk Miller Moss can put up a lot of points. However, once again - I think this Virginia offense has shown they are also an extremely effective unit. Louisville has yet to play any real competition but their matchup against Pitt this week should be an accurate test of how they can stack up against Virginia.
Game 7 vs Washington State- FPI gives Virginia an 96% chance to win this game (94% last week)
Washington State sits at a .500 record through four games. The two losses came against decent programs in North Texas and Washington. The Hoo's are easily better than those teams so this should really be a blowout for UVA.
Game 8 vs North Carolina- FPI gives Virginia a 80% chance to win this game (69% last week)
Despite locking in football legend Bill Belichick to coach this Tar Heels team, this offense is in shambles. Quarterback Gio Lopez continues to prove he is not the answer in Chapel Hill. I think it is a matter of time until Max Johnson is brought in at quarterback. Not to mention, this UNC defense just got torched by dual-threat quarterback Tayven Jackson, which is a good sign for Chandler Morris.
Game 9 vs California- FPI gives Cal a 67% chance to win this game (58% last week)
Cal has one of the brightest true freshman quarterbacks in the country in Jaron-Keawe
Sagapolutele. However, a rough performance against San Diego State showed he can easily be contained. I don't see Sagapolutele out-dueling a veteran like Chandler Morris even if the game is being played in the Golden State.
Game 10 vs Wake Forest- FPI gives Virginia an 90% chance to win this game (87% last week)
Wake Forest looks like they will once again be dwelling at the bottom of the ACC. The Demon Deacons only beat a historically bad Kennesaw State team by one point in a game they were originally favored by 17.5 points. They also looked outmatched in their first ACC matchup against NC State. Another easy win for UVA.
Game 11 vs Duke- FPI gives Virginia a 61% chance to win this game (51% last week)
This should be a great ACC game later in the season if the next few weeks play out how they are supposed to. Quarterback Darian Mensah is one of the most talented signal callers in the ACC and the entire country. I am excited to see how veteran Chandler Morris stacks up against Mensah but I think it's a matter of who's defense will step up in this one.
Game 12 vs Virginia Tech- FPI gives Virginia a 80% chance to win this game (74% last week)
Oh, boy. While Virginia Tech did earn their first win of the season against a sorry Wofford team, this program is in a rough place right now. Quarterback Kyron Drones looks alright but is not showing he is the leader the VT coaching staff was hoping for. This Hokies' run defense is also horrendous so UVA should do their thing in the final week.