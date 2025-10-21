ESPN's FPI Predicts Virginia's Remaining Schedule After Defeating Washington State
Virginia, now ranked No. 16 on the AP Top 25, is climbing its way toward securing an ACC title. However, in order to do so, they will need to continue stepping up — even the slightest amount of complacency will set them far back. Focus is key, and it's important to take the season one game at a time.
UVA head coach Tony Elliott said it best during his latest postgame press conference, "We're just focusing on one week at a time, and now, we're kind of in a little different situation. We're not sneaking up on anybody, but this team has big goals, and I think a lot of people may have, especially at ACC media days, you know, looked at me like I was crazy when I said that this football team is thinking beyond just being bowl eligible. They want to go and compete and play in the biggest bowl possible, and so far, they've found a way."
Game 8 vs North Carolina - FPI gives Virginia an 84.1% chance to win this game
Virginia will be heading to Chapel Hill to face UNC on Oct. 25. North Carolina does not look promising this season, as they own an overall record of 2-4 and 0-2 in conference play. There is certainly still time for them to turn things around, but it's unlikely that they will be able to do so before facing UVA.
Game 9 vs California - FPI gives Virginia a 70.3% chance to win this game
After Duke claimed victory over California on Oct. 4, the Golden Bears bounced back the following week with a 21-18 win over UNC. California is running 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. Although UVA is projected to win on Nov. 1, the Golden Bears clearly aren't strangers to what it takes to win.
Game 10 vs Wake Forest - FPI gives Virginia a 76.5% chance to win this game
Wake Forest has largely controlled their last two matchups against Virginia Tech and Oregon State, respectively. Their most recent contest vs Oregon State resulted in UVA's colossal 39-14 victory, providing them with quite the boost in confidence. Before they face the Cavaliers, they will be pinned up against SMU on Oct. 25 and Florida State Nov. 1.
Game 11 vs Duke - FPI gives Virginia a 42.3% chance to win this game
This is likely to be Virginia's most daunting matchup of its remaining season. At the time of this writing, Duke owns a 4-3 overall record and, similarly to UVA, appears to be a dominating force on the field. However, the Blue Devils recently dropped their latest matchup against No. 7 Georgia Tech with a score of 27-18, ending their impressive hot streak.
Game 12 vs Virginia Tech - FPI gives Virginia an 80.4% chance to win this game
Virginia Tech's latest matchup against Georgia Tech on Oct. 11 was rather disappointing for the Hokies as they fell 35-20. This week, Virginia Tech will be facing California for an opportunity to redeem themselves and kick things into high gear as they prepare to face UVA later in the season.
