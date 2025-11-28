Staff Predictions for Virginia vs Virginia Tech This Weekend
The Virginia Cavaliers are one day away from facing Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers have the opportunity to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the second time in program history. There's a lot riding on the line, but their 9-2 overall record speaks for itself; UVA is not a team that backs down easily.
Ahead of the Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup, let's take a look at our staff predictions for this weekend.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher): Virginia Tech 27 - Virginia 24
Maria Aldrich (Writer): Virginia 28 - Virginia Tech 21
"Virginia will have a slow start coming off their bye week, but they will pull through in the second half. Given the weight of this matchup, I think we will see the Cavaliers play more aggressively to secure their spot in the ACC Championship Game. I'd expect to see their offense, in particular, stepping up."
What's Playing in UVA's Favor?
Fortunately, the Cavaliers will be in the presence of UVA fans tomorrow night. Throughout the season, the energy at Scott Stadium has been electric, and this weekend will be no different. Head coach Tony Elliott has emphasized the importance of a supportive crowd in college football; having their regular-season finale take place at Scott Stadium is a major advantage for the Cavaliers. As Elliott explained during his latest press conference:
"I think the crowd, we need the crowd to show up and be loud. And I think the crowd has evidence of their impact on the game in several of the games that they've caused some havoc for the opposing offenses at some key times. So we need the crowd to be there. We need the energy to be evident because we're going to have to play the four quarters. I think ideally you want to get off to a fast start, but this is going to be a fourth-quarter game, and we're anticipating that it's going to come down to one possession regardless of what everybody else may think. It's a very, very capable football team, and they still have talent in that locker room and they're going to be motivated.
They're going to be motivated for those guys who this is their last game, and they want to go out on top. They're going to be motivated because I'm sure they have a certain mindset relative to this rivalry, and rightfully so, they've earned that. We've got to change that mindset. So you're going to see two teams out there playing physical football with passion and desire and a want to win. And it's going to come down to the details and execution ultimately."
We've seen Virginia pull off some truly incredible wins in the past, and tomorrow could play out in a similar fashion. Between having some of their stars back on the field and being surrounded by UVA fans, it will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers can rally for the victory once again.